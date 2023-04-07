WEST NEWBURY -- For all that went wrong for the Newburyport boys lacrosse team during a disastrous second quarter Friday afternoon at Pipestave, there was still a moment to right the ship. The Clippers came out of the halftime huddle trailing 10-4, but would start the third quarter up a man due to a late Pentucket penalty in the closing seconds of the first half.
Okay, no problem.
Score a quick goal on the man advanage, swing momentum, and get yourselves right back into the game.
Easy enough.
But unfortunately for the Clippers, Cam Smith had other ideas.
The returning Daily News All-Star goalie made three high-level saves to stone Newburyport in the opening minute of the third quarter, then got possession and hit his trusted defenseman, Evan Napolitano, to start the break. Seconds later, the ball found the stick of Joe Turpin, and the senior Nichols College commit ripped a shot into the back of the net to put Pentucket up 11-4.
What could have been a turning point actually turned out to be a dagger deliverd, as Pentucket made a strong statement Friday afternoon with a convincing 15-9 victory over Newburyport. Smith was sensational with 15 saves, as it appears the league's lone All-CAL goalie from a year ago has only gotten better for his senior year.
"It means a lot to beat them," said Smith, who is committed to play at Keene State. "They got us once last year, we got them once, and you know Pipestave gives us an advantage so we always want to beat Newburyport here."
While Smith's saves stand out the most, Pentucket (2-0) will want to bottle what it did during that second quarter and hold onto it for the rest of the season.
It was a back-and-forth game in the first, but Liam Sullivan gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead after the frame with a grounder that raced into the back of the net in the closing seconds. Joe Turpin -- a senior and the oldest Turpin brother -- then started the second with a nifty spin move that lead to a goal, and after a Newburyport response from Zach McHugh, the Panthers would go on to score the next seven goals of the game between the second and third quarters.
Junior Ben Turpin, the little bro, added a pair of goals -- one coming when he put his defender in a spin cycle before ripping a shot on net -- and the Panthers got another tally from Nolan Cole. It was 10-4 at the half, and 12-4 midway through the third before Oliver Pons finally broke Newburyport's scoring drought.
"I think any time it's Newburyport and Pentucket in lacrosse it's going to be a high-energy game," said Pentucket coach Dan Leary. "Both teams were ready to go. But what really made the difference for us was some timely saves by Cam. That allowed us to kind of gain a lead, and you know you need it against a team like Newburyport that's always going to battle.
"But I also think Evan Napolitano does a great job leading our defense back there as well. Between those two guys in the back end, they get the guys in front of them playing at a high level."
The Turpin brothers were pegged as the two of the CAL's best goal-scorers heading into the season, and so far they haven't dissapointed.
Through just two games, each already has 10 goals. They both scored five in a season-opening win over Swampscott, then netted five again on Friday. Ben also added three assists in the win, and now has five of those on the young season as well. Liam Sullivan added a pair of goals, Cole finished with two as well and Henry Hartford had another strong game taking faceoffs and scored his first goal of the season.
"I think this team can go very far this year," said Smith. "We have a lot of talent, we have young talent, depth and a lot of seniors. So we're hoping to make it pretty far."
Newburyport (2-1) did have one final surge.
Owen Kreuz scored to make it 13-7 with just under five minutes left, and two straight goals from sophomore Colin Fuller made things a little interesting at 13-9 with 2:30 left. But the Clippers, who got a team-high four goals from Oliver Pons on the day, couldn't get any closer than that.
"Defensively, I was suprised by our performance today," said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge. "I thought we'd be stronger defensively. But Pentucket is always well-coached, Dan does an unbelievable job with his staff, and we were doing things that we haven't done in practice or scrimmages or games. I think we're pretty good one-on-one defenders across the board, but we were just sliding to help way too early and leaving guys wide open. And with Pentucket's skill, with the Turpin brothers and their other guys, you can't do that."
Pentucket 15, Newburyport 9
Goals: P — Ben Turpin 5, Joe Turpin 5, Nolan Cole 2, Liam Sullivan 2, Henry Hartford; N — Oliver Pons 4, Colin Fuller 2, Eli Sirota, Zach McHugh, Owen Kreuz
Assists: P — Sullivan 4, B. Turpin 3, Cole 2, Logan Durocher 2, J. Turpin; N — McHugh 2, Fuller, Ryan Philbin, Logan Jones
Saves: P — Cam Smith 15; N — Chris Salvatore 7
Newburyport (2-1): 3 1 2 3 — 9
Pentucket (2-0): 4 6 3 2 — 15
