The Pentucket hockey team picked up a huge win on Saturday.
Locked in a tie against Triton with the clock winding down in the third period, Pentucket found itself on the power play. Junior Cam Smith got the puck on his stick in the offensive zone, and the quad-captain fired a shot that sailed into the back of the net to give Pentucket the dramatic 4-3 win.
It was Pentucket’s first victory over Triton since the 2017-18 season.
Leading 1-0 after the first period on a goal from Nick Kutcher, Pentucket (2-12-0) saw Triton fight back with three goals in the second. Josh Hersey, Braeden McDonald and Luke Sullivan all scored for the Vikings (4-13-1), but a tally from Nolan Cole kept it a 3-2 game heading into the third.
Jacob Riley found the back of the net early in the third to tie things up, leading to Smith’s heroics in the final minutes.
Pentucket also got another standout performances from goalie Ben Guertin, who made 38 saves.
Pentucket 4, Triton 3
Pentucket (2-12-0): 1 1 2 — 4
Triton (4-13-1): 0 3 0 — 3
Goals: P — Nick Kutcher, Nolan Cole, Jacob Riley, Cam Smith; T — Josh Hersey, Braeden McDonald, Luke Sullivan
Assists: T — Cole Daniels 2, Jack Lindholm, Kenny Madill, McDonald
Saves: P — Ben Guertin 38; T — Wes Rollins 14
