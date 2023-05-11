You can't keep the Amesbury softball program down for long.
After a hard-fought, 2-0, loss to a Triton team ranked No. 1 in Division 3 on Monday, the Red Hawks faced another stiff task traveling to Pineland Groves to play Pentucket on Wednesday. Right from the opening pitch, though, you could tell that the defending state champions were eager to get back in the win column.
Amesbury hung five runs in the first, and cruised behind the arm of junior Izzy Levasseur to pick up a 14-2 win over the Panthers in a game that lasted just five innings. Levasseur, who also plays on the Rage AAU softball team that Pentucket coach Deb Smith leads, also went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBI.
Senior co-captain Lauren Celia had a big day for the Red Hawks (9-3), who are the No. 2-ranked team in Division 4, going 2-for-4 with four RBI, and both Cali Catarius and Alex Donnell each had two hits as well.
For Pentucket (10-4), Mia Bartholomew went 1-for-2 and drove in her team's two runs with a single in the fourth inning. Sophomore Jocelyn Bickford also continued her torrid season from the leadoff spot in the order, going 2-for-3.
Meleedy, Newburyport hit past M-E
The bats stayed hot for Newburyport in Wednesday's 15-2, five-inning win over Manchester-Essex.
Junior Keira Dowell got the start in the circle and struck out five over her five innings of work, and the offense provided all of the run support she would need with a seven-run first inning. Emily Meleedy went 3-for-4 with four RBI, Isla DeVivo went 2-for-3 with three RBI, Emma Keefe went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs driven in and Cassidy Bolcome, Maddie McLeod and Grace Habib each had at least two hits.
Over their last five games, the Clippers (8-5) have scored 66 runs for an average of 13.2 per game.
Triton (12-1) makes it 7 in a row
Losing doesn't seem to be in the vocabulary for Triton this spring.
On Wednesday, the Vikings -- who are the No. 1-ranked team in Division 3 -- extended their winning streak to seven games, beating Ipswich, 11-7. Third baseman Grace Romine had a monster day out of the leadoff spot, going 3-for-5 with three RBI and her second home run of the season.
Mallory Johnson got the start in the circle and pitched five solid innings, but did most of her damage at the plate where she went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Catcher Skylar Colburn had a 2-for-4 day with an RBI, freshman Ava Johnson went 2-for-3 and Izzy Oldoni, Kyla Story and Emma Penniman each had hits.
Triton (12-1, 9-1 CAL) now has a big matchup at North Reading (10-3, 9-0 CAL) for the CAL Kinney lead on Friday at 4 p.m.
