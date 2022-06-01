The MIAA statewide softball pairings were released on Wednesday.
The top 32 teams in each of the state’s five divisions, based on the MIAA power rankings system, qualified for the tournament. Teams outside of the top 32 that had a .500 record or better also qualified.
After a dominant regular season, CAL Baker champion Amesbury (19-1) earned the No. 2 seed in Division 4 and will play the winner of No. 31 Ipswich and No. 34 Pope Fraces at a time and date that has not yet been announced. In Division 3, CAL Kinney co-champion Triton (15-5) earned the No. 8 seed, Newburyport (9-11) is No. 20 and Pentucket (11-9) is No. 26. The Panthers will host No. 39 O'Bryant in a preliminary round game (TBD), while both the Clippers and Vikings earned byes to the first round.
Some heartbreak in Division 5, as Georgetown (5-13) finished No. 34 in the final rankings and just missed on the state tournament by two spots.
Here are the complete softball pairings for divisions that include local teams.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. St. Mary's of Lynn (16-4); 2. Greater New Bedford (20-2); 3. Dighton-Rehoboth (14-5); 4 Hudson (17-3); 5. Middleborough (17-4); 6. Austin Prep (12-7); 7. Arlington Catholic (11-8); 8. TRITON (15-5); 9. Foxborough (11-9); 10. Gloucester (14-6); 11. North Reading (12-7); 12. Fairhaven (13-7); 13. Bishop Fenwick (11-9); 14. Apponequet (10-10); 15. Pittsfield (11-9); 16. Norton (15-5); 17. Hanover (13-7); 18. Southeastern (14-4); 19. Tantasqua (15-5); 20. NEWBURYPORT (9-11)
21. Oakmont (11-7); 22. East Bridgewater (10-9); 23. Dedham (15-4); 24. Diman (14-6); 25. Cardinal Spellman (10-12); 26. PENTUCKET (11-9); 27. Saugus (13-7); 28. Montachusett (15-5); 29. Bishop Stang (4-14); 30. Auburn (13-7); 31. Norwell (9-9); 32. Shawsheen (9-10); 33. Bristol Plymouth (9-9); 34. Sturgis Charter East (15-1); 35. Boston Latin Academy (13-10); 36. Medway (10-8); 37. Dennis-Yarmouth (11-9); 38. Belchertown (11-7); 39. O'Bryant (10-7); 40. Excel Academy (6-5); 41. Cristo Rey (8-5)
Local Preliminary Round Games
TBD
No. 39 O'Bryant at No. 26 Pentucket (TBD)
Local First Round Games
TBD
No. 20 Newburyport at No. 13 Bishop Fenwick, TBD
No. 40 Excel Academy vs. No. 25 Cardinal Spellman winner at No. 8 Triton, TBD
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Hampshire Reg. (18-2); 2. AMESBURY (19-1); 3. Wahconah Reg. (19-1); 4. Joseph Case (15-5); 5. Archbishop (14-7); 6. Abington (16-4); 7. Advanced Math & Science (16-3); 8. Littleton (16-2); 9. Tyngsborough (13-7); 10. Easthampton (15-5); 11. Seekonk (11-9); 12. Whittier (17-3); 13. Blackstone-Millville Reg. (16-3); 14. Millbury (15-5); 15. Nipmuc (15-5); 16. Southwick Reg. (15-5); 17. Malden Catholic (13-6); 18. Bay Path Reg. (10-10)
19. Northbridge (12-8); 20. Monomoy Reg. (17-3); 21. Clinton (10-9); 22. Blackstone Valley Reg (8-12); 23. Wareham (7-13); 24. Lunenburg (8-10); 25. Tri-County Reg. (12-6); 26. Monument Mountain (11-8); 27. Bartlett (10-10); 28. West Bridgewater (8-12); 29. Quabbin (7-11); 30. Lynnfield (6-14); 31. Ipswich (6-11); 32. Uxbridge (6-14); 33. South Hadley (15-4); 34. Pope Frances (15-3); 35. English High (12-7)
Local First Round Games
TBD
No. 34 Pope Frances vs. No. 31 Ipswich winner at No. 2 Amesbury, TBD
