NEWBURYPORT -- For the most part, everything was going rather smoothly for the Newburyport girls basketball team in Tuesday's Division 2 Round of 16 playoff game.
Until it wasn't.
Flash forward to late in the third quarter, and the No. 7-seeded Clippers were in the middle of a massive cold stretch while visiting No. 10 Wayland started to execute offensively. Suddenly, a game the Clippers had led 15-1 (not a typo) after the first quarter and by as much as 17 in the second was down to a two-possession game at 32-26.
But needing something, anything, to be a spark, Deirdre McElhinney stepped up.
The senior tri-captain started with a driving layup to break the team's cold streak, then hit back-to-back 3s to cap a personal 8-0 run that put Newburyport back up comfortably entering the fourth. And that, as it turns out, was the second-best "8" of the night, as the Clippers held on to advance to the Division 2 Elite 8 by beating Wayland, 52-41.
"We just had to know that when we have the lead, we can't let up," said McElhinney, who finished with 19 points. "We kind of got a little lackadaisical, but we started to work the ball around more and got back to our plays, and we got back on track."
Newburyport (19-3) will now play in the quarterfinals on Friday night, when it travels down to No. 2 Medfield for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
"We're super excited," said McElhinney. "We've been waiting for this all season, so it's great to finally be here and playing well in the tournament. Moving forward, we need to make sure we have no more let-ups. Every play is going to count these next few games, so we need to be locked in 100%"
The Clippers were certainly locked in defensively to start Tuesday's game.
As expected, the team got the ball to star forward Emma Foley in the post early and often, and the senior tri-captain proceeded to score 8 of her 19 points in the first quarter. Wayland (18-5) managed to score just one point over the first eight minutes, and that came on a free throw with 2.7 seconds left.
But coming out to start the second, quick baskets by Saniyyah Phillips (15 points) and Ella Getz (10 pts) got Wayland into the game and forced Newburyport to call a timeout. It proved to be a great stoppage by Clippers coach Karen Grutchfield, though, as coming out of it Olivia McDonald hit a 3, Foley and Makenna Ward each had transition layups and McElhinney swished a 3 to push the lead to 26-9.
Newburyport played strong defense the rest of the quarter, with Wayland needing a deep 3 from Morgan Warner at the buzzer to make it a 30-16 game at halftime.
"I think Makenna did a really good job shutting down their scorer, No. 33 (Getz)," said Grutchfield. "She scored a lot in the games we scouted, and Makenna had a hand in her face on every shot."
The third quarter, however, turned into survival mode for Newburyport.
More baskets by Wayland forced another quick timeout by Grutchfield, however this time the Clippers didn't come out of the short break as precise. Soon enough, a layup from Jenna Shine made it 32-26, as the Clippers had just two points in the quarter with less than two minutes left.
But that's when McElhinney took over.
Her burst put Newburyport up 40-28 heading into the fourth, and the Clippers pushed the lead up to as much as 18 (49-31) in the final frame off a nice pull-up jumper from the free throw line by McDonald. Wayland fought until the final buzzer, and did well to make it a single-digit game in the end.
The Clippers, however, were able to close it out, and still find their state title hopes alive and well.
Newburyport 51, Wayland 42
Division 2 Round of 16
Wayland (42): Saniyyah Phillips 6-2-15, Morgan Warner 1-0-3, Lila Powers 0-0-0, Alex McQuilkin 1-0-2, Sadie Norgaard 0-0-0, Ava Renneker 0-0-0, Jenny Shine 5-0-11, Annika Martins 0-0-0, Annie McQuilkin 0-1-1, Ella Getz 4-2-10. Totals 17-5-42
Newburyport (51): Deirdre McElhinney 8-0-19, Olivia McDonald 2-0-5, Makenna Ward 2-1-5, Lizzie Metsker 0-0-0, Anna Seidel 0-0-0, Brela Pavao 1-0-3, Olivia Foley 0-0-0, Emma Foley 8-3-19. Totals 21-4-51
3-pointers: N — McElhinney 3, McDonald, Pavao; W — Philips, Warner, Shine
Wayland (18-5): 1 15 11 15 — 42
Newburyport (19-3): 15 15 10 11 — 51
