GEORGETOWN -- Here's a treat for you all, a reader's choice, if you will: pick any one of the following words.
Epic. Classic. Trainwreck. Perseverance. Clutch. Wallkoff.
The truth being, you could choose any one of those six descriptors, and each could be used to accurately sum up Saturday's first round Bert Spofford Tournament game between rivals Newburyport and Triton.
A "beautiful nightmare," as Beyoncé might sing.
But at the end of the day, despite a handful of errors by each team that aided comeback efforts, clutch performances and a refusal not to lose wound up telling the final story.
Newburyport looked dead in the water trailing 7-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but scored three unearned runs in the frame before adding five in the sixth to go up 10-7. All of a sudden, a Triton team who had controlled basically the whole game trailed by three going into its final at-bat. But as it turned out, that was no problem, as the Vikings got help from a Clipper error to remarkably respond with a five-run top of the seventh -- reclaiming the lead, 12-10.
Newburyport, now it's your turn for final at-bats.
Incredibly -- historically -- this game's last chapter was still being written. A throwing error kept Newburyport alive, and Charlie Forrest (3-for-3, 4 RBI) delivered a clutch, two-out single to score Owen Tahnk and Jackson DeVivo and send the Clippers to an epic, 13-12, walkoff win over the Vikings on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.
"Obviously it takes will, desire, and a little bit of luck," said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe. "We had a little bit of all of those things today, and it was just one of those classic games that it seemed like nobody wanted to win. But we were able to just keep coming back. We give it, take it back and then give it right back and then take it again. You know, it's a testament to both teams that they were both able to battle through it."
Newburyport (12-7) advances to play Amesbury (10-9) in Sunday's Spofford Tournament finals at 2 p.m. Meanwhile Triton (12-7) will play host Georgetown (13-6) in the consolation game at 11 a.m.
It wasn't pretty at times, but it was a win Newburyport needed.
The Clippers had lost three in a row heading into Saturday, and dropped to No. 25 in the latest Division 3 rankings with hosting a play-in game looking like their most likely playoff-opening fate. Beating Amesbury on Sunday and winning the Spofford may boost them up high enough to avoid that, but if anything, the Clippers just needed to get that feeling of earning a win again.
Forrest -- who came on in a pinch-hitting role midway through the game -- was excellent, and Owen Tahnk (3-for-4, 2 RBI), DeVivo (1-for-1, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Steve Lawton (2-for-3) all had big games for the Clippers. Lawton also came on in a based loaded, two-out situation in the top of the seventh and got a big strikeout to both keep it a two-run game, and eventually get the win on the mound.
"We had lost three in a row, and a long time in this one it looked like it was going to be four," said Rowe. "So I think it was important for us to win, but the kids knew that we were coming into this weekend knowing we're going to play an early (state) tournament game. So we came in knowing we were going to have a lot of subs, and pitching we were going to be moving guys in and out. So we obviously came into this tournament to win, but we also came realistically knowing we had to do what we had to do for next week."
Triton certainly would like a few plays back, but did out-hit the Clippers, 18-12. The Vikings got strong days at the plate from Tyler Egan (3-for-4, 2 RBI), Cole Piaseczynski (3-for-4, 3 RBI), Josh Penney (3-for-5), Tim Hussey (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Griffin Dupuis (2-for-3), Jack Lindholm (2-for-5, 2 RBI) and Connor Rumph (2-for-4).
Kimball dominates, Amesbury back to Spofford finals
After beating Georgetown in the first round of the Spofford Tournament on Saturday, 5-1, Amesbury now has 10 wins on the season.
Trevor Kimball has seven of them on the mound.
The senior ace was once again excellent, scattering three hits while striking out seven to lead the Red Hawks (10-9) back to the tournament finals -- where they'll try to defend their crown against Newburyport at 2 p.m. More impressivley, though, after starting the season 1-6, the Red Hawks will at the very least take a .500 record into the Division 4 state tournament.
"He's our ace, he's our Shohei Ohtani out there," said Amesbury coach Joel Bierley on Kimball, who's also hitting .341 on the season. "And we have our 'Mike Trout' out there in center field with Drew Scialdone who's hitting almost .600. But Trevor does that every day for us. He wants the ball, and we're happy to give it to him."
Amesbury scored all of its runs off Georgetown ace Zach Gilmore in the third inning.
Kimball hit a little dribbler with the bases loaded that would have only scored one (Josh Roberts), but turned into two (Scialdone) on an error on the throw to first. Tyler Bartniski then blasted a two-run double, and freshman Joe Celia singled him in to make it 5-0.
Which was plenty of run support for Kimball, and the Red Hawks coupled that with clean defense behind him.
"For whatever reason we were a little tentative the first time through the lineup," said Georgetown coach Phil Desilets. "The second time through we started to put the ball in play better, but Trevor's an all-league pitcher for a reason. You give him a five-run lead, and he's able to breath a little easier."
The Royals scored their lone run in the fourth inning when Hayden Ruth lead off with a single and eventually scored on a Cam Willis single. Freshman pitcher Oliver Thibeault was also strong in relief, tossing four scoreless innings with a pair of punchouts.
Amesbury 5, Georgetown 1
Spofford Tournament 1st Round
Amesbury (5): Josh Roberts 3b 4-1-2, Drew Scialdone cf 1-1-1, Will Arsenault c 4-1-1, Trevor Kimball p 3-1-0, Tyler Bartniski 1b 3-1-1, Luke Arsenault lf 3-0-1, Hunter Belisle rf 3-0-0, Joe Celia dh 4-0-1, Aiden Fortier ss 3-0-0, Justin Dube 0-0-0. Totals 28-5-7
Georgetown (1): Jake Gilbo cf 3-0-1, Ty Gilmore ss 3-0-0, Hayden Ruth rf 3-1-1, Jason Gioia lf 3-0-0, Ethan Lee dh 3-0-0, Cam Willis 2b 3-0-1, Jake Thompson 3b 3-0-0, Elijah Ryan 1b 3-0-0, Jake Gilstein c 1-0-0, Zach Gilmore p 0-0-0. Totals 25-1-3
RBI: A — Bartniski 2, Kimball, Celia; G — Willis
WP: Kimball (7 IP, 1 ER, 7 K); LP: Z. Gilmore
Amesbury (10-9): 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 — 5
Georgetown (13-6): 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Newburyport 13, Triton 12
Spofford Tournament 1st Round
Triton (12): Connor Rumph ss 4-2-2, Jack Lindholm cf 5-2-2, Griffin Dupuis 3b/2b 3-1-2, Tyler Egan p/1b 4-1-3, Andrew Johnson c 3-1-0, Josh Penney 1b/3b 5-2-3, Cole Piaseczynski rf 4-2-3, Tim Hussey 2b/p 3-1-2, Jakob Lennon lf 3-0-1. Totals 34-12-18
Newburyport (13): Jack Sullivan ss 2-1-0, Milo Freundlich ss 2-0-0, Connor Stick 2b 2-2-1, Max Puleo dh 3-4-0, Owen Tahnk 1b 4-3-3, Will Walsh rf/p 3-0-0, Jackson DeVivo rf 1-2-1, Parker Cowles 3b 1-0-1, Ben Perron 3b 3-1-1, Eli Suchecki lf 2-0-0, Charlie Forrest ph/rf 3-0-3, Steve Lawton cf 3-0-2, Ben Cook c 3-0-0. Totals 32-13-12
RBI: N — Forrest 4, Perron 2, DeVivo 2, Tahnk 2, Walsh, Cowles, Perron, Lawton; T — Lindholm 2, Egan 2, Piaseczynski 2, Hussey 2, Rumph, Dupuis, Penney, Lennon
WP: Lawton; LP: Hussey
Triton (12-7): 0 2 2 2 1 0 5 — 12
Newburyport (12-7): 2 0 0 0 3 5 3 — 13
