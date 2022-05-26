Every year, without fail, there is something on the line when the Bert Spofford Tournament returns on Memorial Day weekend.
For the 2022 edition, which begins Saturday, it’s a CAL Kinney championship.
Locked in a dead heat atop the standings, both Newburyport (13-5, 9-4 CAL) and Triton (11-7, 9-4 CAL) are competing for a lot more than just rivalry bragging rights. Granted, the two teams are not directly playing each other — at least until a potential matchup in the finals — but the stakes at first pitch come 11 a.m. at host Georgetown couldn’t be higher.
“It’s one of the many great things about this tournament,” said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe, who helped to found the event back in 2008 when he coached at Georgetown. “There’s a lot at stake with this. Whether you’re playing for a league title, or to get into the state tournament, or to tune up for the state tournament, there’s always something to play for.”
The tournament was created in memory of the late Bert Spofford, one of the area’s most influential sports figures who spent decades serving as a player, coach, umpire, scout and historian. Spofford, who died at the age of 90 in 2008, was posthumously inducted into the Amesbury High Athletic Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019.
This year’s tournament will feature Newburyport and Georgetown (9-9, 5-9 CAL) in the opener at 11 a.m., followed by CAL Baker champion Amesbury (14-4, 12-4 CAL) taking on the Vikings at 2 p.m. The two winners and losers will then play a final and a consolation game on Sunday at the same time slots (consolation first, finals second).
“It’s obviously a very special tournament for me,” said Rowe. “Bert was a Georgetown guy. He basically started Georgetown baseball. It’s always a great tournament with a great atmosphere. (Georgetown coach) Phil Desilets has done a great job continuing on the tradition of the tournament. He does it right. It’ll be set up where they’ll be player introductions for everyone and PA announcers and all that. It’s always a good time.”
Newburyport vs. Georgetown (11 a.m.)
Newburyport is looking to defend its Spofford Tournament title from last year.
The Clippers are on a bit of a streak, having won it in 2017, 18 and then last spring for three titles in the last four tourneys (there was no tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic). The Royals come in looking to gain some momentum heading into the upcoming state tournament, and of course are hoping to play spoiler to the Clippers’ CAL Kinney hopes.
“Our guys will definitely get up for it because Saturday’s game means everything for us,” said Rowe.
For a pitching matchup, expect to see Georgetown ace Carter Lucido (4-1, 1.62 ERA) go up against breakout Newburyport junior Charlie Forrest (7-2, 2.12 ERA).
The Clippers had a chance to clinch the Kinney twice this past week, but suffered losses to Triton last Saturday and Pentucket on Tuesday. Senior Jack Fehlner (.564, 2 HRs) is leading the area in batting and is in the midde of a historic spring.
“I joke with him that when he goes 2-for-4, he hurts his average,” said Rowe. “It’s unbelievable what he’s doing. I would always be skeptical when I saw a kid hitting above .500, but now I’m seeing it with my own eyes every day.”
Lucido (.393) is also one of the Royals’ top hitters, as is Ty Girouard (.450, 18 RBI) and Jake Gilstein (.333).
Amesbury vs. Triton (2 p.m.)
The only matchup between these two teams this spring should be a good one.
Amesbury has had a great regular season and locked up the CAL Baker title a couple of weeks ago. Expect to see Drew MacDonald (4-0, 1.25 ERA, 36 Ks in 22.1 IP) on the mound, opposite Triton senior ace Dylan Watson (4-1, 2.26 ERA).
Watson, presumably, will have to navigate a potent Amesbury lineup.
Jake Harring (.509, 17 RBI), Shea Cucinotta (.492, 19 RBI) and Drew Scialdone (.510, 21 RBI) are perhaps the best 1-2-3 of any order in the CAL, Trevor Kimball (23 RBI, 5 HRs) has the loudest bat in the league and guys like Cam Stanley (.349) are starting to find their groove at the plate.
But Triton certainly has plenty of firepower as well.
Watson (.446, 22 runs) is a dangerous leadoff man himself, and Cole Daniels (.375), Joe Abt (.429), Andrew Johnson (.353) and Tyler Egan (.333) are all threats. With a win and a Newburyport loss, the Vikings would win the CAL Kinney.
