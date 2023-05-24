When it comes to the local baseball scene, Memorial Day weekend has become synonomous with one event.
The Bert Spofford Memorial tournament.
Started in 2008 in honor of the late Bert Spofford -- one of the area's most influential sports figures who spent decades serving as a player, coach, umpire, scout and historian -- the beloved two days of baseball returns this weekend at Georgetown High. As has become tradition, the host Royals will welcome in Newburyport, Amesbury and Triton to battle over some "area bragging rights," as all four teams are themselves gearing up for their own MIAA state tournament runs starting next week.
"First and foremost, the timing of the tournament is great," said Georgetown coach Phil Desilets. "I can't think of many years where at least three out of the four teams aren't going to the postseason, so it's a great sort of final tune-up for that. And it also seems like it's for bragging rights among the local teams. You got two teams in Division 3, one in D4 and one in D5, so it's most likely the last time we get to face off against each other until next spring.
"But it's Memorial Day weekend, there are always big crowds, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better venue for a high school baseball game."
And starting this year, Georgetown has welcomed a new partner.
Desilets and the Royals have teammed up with The Miracle League of Massachusetts, an all volunteer, non-profit organization that gives children with disabilities a chance to play baseball in an organized league with no cost to the families. Over the years, The Miracle League has now grown to include hundreds of players, parents, coaches, buddies, fans and volunteers who come together on Saturdays to support, encourage and inspire each other through the game of baseball.
So this weekend, Georgetown is looking to both raise funds and awareness. Entry to every game is free, but a donation box will be set up, and the Royals will also have various raffles and prizes available with all proceeds going towards The Miracle League. You can also help by "sponsoring" action during the games, like strikeouts, hits and runs.
If you are able to donate, make a suggestion, offer a raffle item or just want more information, you can contact Desilets at: pdesilets@comcast.net.
"It just felt like the perfect fit to have with our tournament," said Desilets. "Bert Spofford dedicated his life to youth sports and development, so we're really happy to help in any way we can."
And the baseball going to be played should be pretty good, too.
Georgetown (13-5) -- the recently-named No. 1 team in Division 5 -- just won its first CAL Baker title since 2015 this spring, and the host will open the tournament on Saturday at 11 a.m. against defending Spofford champion Amesbury (9-8). You want to talk about a turnaround, though, the Red Hawks started the year 1-6, but have since ripped off eight wins over their last 10 games to fight back over .500.
Then in Game 2 on Saturday, Newburyport (11-7) will play Triton (12-6) at 2 p.m. The CAL Kinney title is unfortunately out of reach for both teams, but there's always fireworks when these two rivals get together on the diamond.
Sunday's schedule will then follow the same time frame, with the consolation game starting at 11 a.m. and the championship game to follow at 2 p.m.
"The goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the season, not now," said Desilets. "We've already hit a couple of our goals, though, winning the CAL Baker title. So now the next one is to the win the Spofford Tournament."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.