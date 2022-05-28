GEORGETOWN -- The 2022 Bert Spofford Tournament wasted no time delivering unbelievable moments.
Just when you thought the opening game between Newburyport and host Georgetown finally found its hero, someone else stepped up to don Superman's cape.
And in that battle, Ty Girouard wore it last.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning of a tie game, the Georgetown senior was down to his final strike with the winning run, Jake Gilbo, across the diamond from him at second base. But with a trip to the tournament finals at stake, Girouard -- like he has so many times this spring for the Royals -- took a pitch and drove a line drive into left field for a base hit. Gilbo, who was running on the pitch, was waved around third, and the sophomore slide safely into home well before the throw arrived to the euphoria of his teammates in the dugout.
Moments later, the Royals were swarming both Gilbo and Girouard on the field in celebration of the team's dramatic 6-5 walkoff win.
"It felt so good," said Girouard, who came into the game batting .450 on the year. "It's our tournament that we host every year, and we haven't won it in a while. So to beat Newburyport like that, we'll probably go up a little bit in the rankings, and yeah to be playing in the finals of the Spofford Tournament is something we've talked about a lot."
The "clutch gene" on display -- from both teams -- was through the roof.
Girouard, deservedly, got a ton of praise and atta boys from the Georgetown faithful that came to Bean Park on Saturday. He delivered the game-winning, walkoff hit, after all. But he doesn't get that chance if not for Gilbo.
The Royals (10-9) actually came into the bottom of the seventh trailing 5-4 after Owen Tahnk had doubled in Connor Stick in the top half of the inning to give Newburyport its first lead. After having trailed all game, Tahnk was lined up to be the hero for the Clippers (13-6). But with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Nate Giguere hit a slow grounder that was fielded cleanly, but a low throw wasn't picked by the first basemen. Giguere then stole second, but Port starter Charlie Forrest picked up his 10th strikeout of the game for the inning's second out. And with those two outs, in stepped the Royals' leadoff man in Gilbo.
And man did the sophomore hang tough.
He saw a healthy dose of two-strike sliders and kept fouling them off, and eventually he got a fastball that he shot into center field for a base hit that scored Giguere and tied the game.
"I knew it was a big at bat and that I had to drive him in," said Gilbo. "So I did all I could to just get on base and get the run in. I got a fastball inside and I just turned on it. This means a lot because Newburyport is a Division 3 team and we're Division 5. So it's really nice to beat them. And the Spofford Tournament is huge because we host it every year, and it'd be so nice to win it."
Georgetown not only advanced to Sunday's tournament final, where it'll play Amesbury at 2 p.m., but it also qualified for the state tournament with the win.
"It's huge, huge," said Georgetown coach Phil Desilets. "We haven't won the Spofford in a while, so it's one of those things that's on the checklist every year. It's to get to the playoffs and it's to win the Spofford, and we were able to clinch one of those today. We got a playoff spot, and now we've got to try to win this thing tomorrow."
Despite the loss, Newburyport will still share the CAL Kinney title with both Triton and Pentucket.
And while it was Georgetown and Girouard that wore Superman's cape last, the Clippers still had a handful of clutch moments. Tahnk's double in the top of the seventh was first and foremost, but earlier the team trailed 2-1 in the fifth and was struggling to get to Royals' ace Carter Lucido. But after a one-out Jack Sullivan walk, Lucas Stallard came up two batters later with two outs and ripped a triple to the fence in right center to tie the game.
Georgetown immediately retook the lead in bottom half, however, after Lucido (2-for-3, 3 RBI) laced a two-run single to score Cam Willis and Giguere and make it 4-2.
But the Clippers didn't quit.
After a Max Puleo walk and Jack Fehlner single started the sixth, Brady Ford laid down a nice bunt to move the runners to second and third. A Steve Lawton grounder was the second out of the inning, but scored Puleo from third. And, again with two outs, catcher Tyler Cowles ripped a single up the middle to score Fehlner and tie the game at 4-4.
That set up Tahnk's heroics in the seventh, but it turned out the Royals weren't going to be denied.
MacDonald's one-hitter lifts Amesbury over Triton
In a lightning-shortened second game of the Spofford Tournament, Amesbury got a one-hitter from Drew MacDonald to earn a 5-1 win over Triton and advance to the finals to play Georgetown Sunday afternoon.
The game was called after five innings with severe weather in the area.
MacDonald struck out six over his five innings of work, and he also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI.
Triton (11-8, 9-5 CAL) had a chance to earn an outright CAL Kinney title with a win, but will now share it with Newburyport and Pentucket. The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Cole Daniels led off with an infield single -- the team's only hit -- and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
But Amesbury (15-4) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half when a MacDonald single to center scored Drew Scialdone and Trevor Kimball. Then in the bottom of the fifth, Shea Cucinotta ripped a two-run single that scored Luke Arsenaualt and Jake Harring, and MacDonald grounded into an out that scored Scialdone.
Amesbury is the CAL Baker champion, had the best record in the league (13-2) and will look to add a Spofford Tournament title Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. against the host Royals.
Georgetown 6, Newburyport 5
Spofford Tournament First Round
Newburyport (5): Jack Sullivan rf 2-1-0, Connor Stick dh 4-1-1, Lucas Stallard ss 4-1-2, Owen Tahnk 3b 3-0-1, Max Puleo lf 3-1-1, Jack Fehlner 2b 2-1-1, Brady Ford 1b 1-0-0, Steve Lawton cf 3-0-0, Tyler Cowles c 3-0-1. Totals 25-5-7
Georgetown (6): Jake Gilbo cf/lf 4-2-2, Carter Lucido p/cf 3-0-2, Ty Girouard 3b/p 4-0-1, Jack Lucido ss 3-0-0, Elijah Ruth rf 3-0-0, Jake Thompson lf/3b 3-0-1, Ethan Lee dh 3-0-1, Cam Willis pr 0-1-0, Nate Giguere 2b 3-3-2, Jake Gilstein c 2-0-0, Zach Gilmore 1b 0-0-0. Totals 28-6-9
RBI: G — C. Lucido 3, Gilbo, Girouard; N — Stallard, Tahnk, Ford, Lawton, Cowles
WP: Girouard; LP: Forrest
Newburyport (13-6, 9-5 CAL): 0 0 0 1 1 2 1 — 5
Georgetown (10-9, 6-9 CAL): 0 0 2 0 2 0 2 — 6
Amesbury 5, Triton 1
Spofford Tournament First Round
Triton (1): Dylan Watson p 2-0-0, Cole Daniels cf 2-1-1, Joe Abt ss 1-0-0, Tyler Egan 1b 2-0-0, Andrew Johnson c 2-0-0, Griffin Dupuis 3b 2-0-0, Jack Lindholm lf 2-0-0, Zach Godfrey rf 2-0-0, Connor Rumph 2b 1-0-0. Totals 16-1-1
Amesbury (5): Jake Harring 2b 3-1-1, Shea Cucinotta ss 3-0-1, Drew Scialdone 1b 3-2-1, Trevor Kimball lf 3-1-2, Drew MacDonald p 3-0-2, Will Arsenault c 3-0-0, Aidan Donovan 3b 2-0-0, Cam Stanley cf 2-0-0, Luke Arsenault rf 0-1-0. Totals 22-5-7
RBI: A — MacDonald 3, Cucinotta 2
WP: MacDonald; LP: Watson
Amesbury (15-4, 13-2 CAL): 0 0 0 2 3 — 5
Triton (11-8, 9-5 CAL): 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
