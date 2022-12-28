Clippers fall to Methuen
The Newburyport boys basketball team came up short against Methuen, 52-43, in Wednesday’s Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic consolation bracket. The Clippers will now play in the 7th-place game on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Peter Osazuwa and Carson Gretz led Newburyport with 9 points each, and Henry Acton added 6. The Clippers were playing without Finn Brennan, who hurt his ankle in Tuesday’s first round game against Beverly.
