Grand reunion!
A couple of Amesbury alums were able to reunite recently, and in New Orleans of all places! Both Brady Dore (UMass Lowell) and Tiernan Bentley (UConn) were down in The Big Easy with their respective schools for the National Rugby Championship this past week.
Salute to Langlois
Longtime Pentucket boys soccer and tennis coach Christian Langlois recently announced that this spring will be his final year on the sideline. After 22 years coaching soccer, he leaves with a 216-133-64 record and 17 state tournament appearances. In 17 years coaching tennis (14 at Pentucket, 3 at Newburyport) he had a 120-99 record with five CAL titles.
11th Annual 1st Lt Derek Hines Flag Day 5K
The return of the 11th Annual 1st Lt Derek Hines Flag Day 5K is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at Cashman Park in Newburyport along the Merrimack River. Pre-race festivities will start at approximately 3:30 p.m. with the race kicking off at 4. There will be live music, special guests and other activities for runners and spectators.
For more information, please go to: https://derekhinesfund.com/upcoming-events/ or email Christopher.Kealey@gmail.com.
Two-sport star
Pentucket senior Charlene Basque will be playing both field hockey and lacrosse next year, as well as majoring in Pre-med, when she arrives at Bryan Mawr College in Pennsylvania. As the goalie for the field hockey team this fall, she helped Pentucket reach the Division 3 state semifinal to cap the best season in program history. and this spring, she is a quad-captain for the lacrosse team and has 23 goals and 9 assists on the year.
A Hyer Pace
Two-time Daily News Swimming All-Star Austin Hyer of Newburyport recently signed his National Letter of Intent to swim at Pace University next year. This winter, swimming for the Triton co-op team, he broke the school record in both the 200 freestyle (1:53.75) and 100 breastroke (1:05.99) at the CAL Open.
Fowler signs, too
Newburyport also recently saw Grayson Fowler commit to continue his high jumping career at Division 1 Merrimack College. On Monday’s final day of the Division 4 meet, the senior cleared 6-0 to take second overall and help the Clippers win a state championship.
