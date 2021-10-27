First time in 28 years!
Right from their season-opening win over Georgetown, you could tell that this was going to be a different year for the Amesbury boys soccer team. and that has certainly proven to be the case, as earlier this week the Indians (7-6-2) clinched their first state tournament berth in 28 years.
Captain’s Drew Davis and Jake Hallinan, as well as elite goal-scorer Jacob Malburg — among others — have helped lead the massive turnaround that has the program making history this fall.
Amesbury is currently No. 21 in the latest MIAA Division 4 boys soccer rankings. The top 32 make the tournament.
Lucido picks Wesleyan
Georgetown’s Jack Lucido is in the middle of a monster senior season, and last week the talented receiver committed to play college football for Wesleyan University. Heading into last Friday’s game at Essex Tech, Lucido had 35 receptions for an area-high 751 yards and 9 touchdowns in only five games this fall.
Burgess commits
Governor’s Academy field hockey goalie Kate Burgess of Holden, Mass. also recently announced her commitment to continue playing the sport at Lehigh. Her older sister, Reanne, who also played at Governor’s, is currently a sophomore playing at Bucknell.
Chirigotis going strong
Former Pentucket standout Sophia Chirigotis is having a solid junior season for the Emmanuel College women’s soccer the team. The midfielder has three goals on the season for the Saints (7-8-2), which is tied for third on the team, and has started all but three games.
Amesbury’s Gabby Smyth is also a first-year midfielder for the Saints.
Nangle earning minutes
Byfield’s Barry Nangle III has seen minutes in two games this fall as an offensive lineman for the red-hot Framingham State football team. The 6-foot, 250-pound sophomore and former Triton standout has been nothing but steady for the Rams (5-2), who are winners of five straight.
Wild but true
The Red Sox, as a team, have accounted for 8 of the 13 grand slams in ALCS history, and 8 of the last 9.
2004: Johnny Damon.
2007: J.D. Drew.
2013: David Ortiz.
2013: Shane Victorino.
2018: Jackie Bradley Jr.
2021: J.D. Martinez.
2021: Rafael Devers.
2021: Kyle Schwarber.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.