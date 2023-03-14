Amesbury trio start college careers
A group of Amesbury natives, good friends and reigning state champions made their college debuts over the weekend with the Southern Maine softball team. Playing their spring games down in Clermont, Florida, freshmen Olivia Levasseur, Ella Bezanson and Alana DeLisle all saw some action for the Huskies (0-3). Levasseur started two of the three games at second base, Bezanson got her first collegiate hit and DeLisle tossed an inning of work.
Of course, all three were named Daily News All-Stars last spring after helping Amesbury win the Division 4 state championship.
DeLisle dominated in the circle last year with an 8-0 record, a 0.57 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 49.0 innings, while also hitting a remarkable .514 at the plate. Bezanson posted a .482 clip at the plate with 30 RBI and three home runs, and Levasseur hit an even .500 with 35 RBI, two home runs and an area-high 42 hits.
The trio chose to stick together in college, so now Southern Maine will get to benefit from their talents.
Berardino reaching the hype
Some lofty expectations were placed on former Triton baseball standout Jared Berardino of Rowley before the college season started a couple of weeks ago.
But so far, he’s more than lived up to the hype.
A junior outfielder at Assumption College, Berardino was named to the New England Baseball Journal’s Division 2 Preseason All-New England Team. That honor came with plenty of merit, as last spring he hit .308 with 42 RBI and was named NE-10 Second Team All-Conference after leading the Greyhounds to the league championship game.
And so far this spring, Berardino has gotten off to an impressive start. Through 12 games, he’s third in the NE-10 in batting average (.458), second in both RBI (19) and doubles (6), and leads the conference in home runs (4).
Ziolkowski ties 3-point record
There’s a new leader tied atop the Georgetown girls basketball 3-point school record.
Thanks to her epic 26-point performance on six 3s in the Royals’ Division 5 quarterfinal loss to Hoosac Valley on Saturday, senior Carena Ziolkowski finished the year with 59 total 3s. The tri-captain went out averaging 13.9 ppg this winter, but more importantly her 59 made 3s tied the school record for most in a season.
Ziolkowski tied former great Kristin Hogan, who made 59 3s during her junior year in 2011-12. A Daily News Second Team All-Decade selection for the 2010s, Hogan finished her career with 1,196 total points, which is still the third most by a Georgetown High girls player in school history.
