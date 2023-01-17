Five local athletes just received statewide honors for their work on the gridiron this fall.
Since football went to a statewide playoff format in the Fall of 2021, the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) has chosen 26-player All-State teams for each of the eight divisions in Massachusetts. This year, three players from Amesbury and two from Triton made the final cut.
For Amesbury in Division 7, Nick Marden was one of three running backs, Aiden Donovan was one of five linemen and Henry O’Neill was one of three defensive backs. A senior, Marden finished his three-time Daily News All-Star career rushing for 821 yards on 127 carries (6.5 per) with 14 touchdowns and 15 more two-point conversions. He did that damage running behind the junior Donovan, who helped fuel Amesbury’s potent attack that led the team to the Div. 7 semifinals. Finally, O’Neill was chosen as a defensive back, but offensively was just as dominant as a running back who piled up 740 yards on 116 carries with 9 TDs.
Brothers Luke and Will Arsenault as well as junior Michael Sanchez made the honorable mention list for the Red Hawks.
In Division 5, Triton senior Ashton Wonson was selected as one of three defensive linemen, and fellow senior Max Ciaramitaro made it as one of four members of the secondary. Wonson’s work on both sides of the ball helped the Vikings make the Div. 5 playoffs, while Ciaramitaro did make the game-winning interception against Lynnfield, but is more known as the team’s quarterback. In that regard, he threw for an area-high 1,746 yards and 23 TDs while completing 106-of-163 passes (65.1%).
Triton junior Cole Piaseczynski, this year’s Daily News MVP, was named honorable mention in Div. 5.
Spartan Youth Basketball Tryouts
Spartans Basketball is hosting the first of four tryouts this Sunday, January 22nd, in Hampton N.H. at the Sports Barn facility. This is for the Spring 2023 AAU basketball season. The schedule is as followed:
12pm-1pm is 2nd grade-6th grade boys/girls.
1pm-2pm is 7th and 8th grade boys/girls.
2pm-3pm is high school boys and girls.
You can visit the website to sign-up online at: www.nhspartans.com.
Correction!
In Monday’s section, it was reported incorrectly that Pentucket/Newburyport wrestler Jackson Neumann placed third at 160 at the Pelham Invitational over the weekend. It was in fact Adam Newman who won the bronze at 160 for the Panthers, as the captain put together a great tournament.
Jackson Neumann is in a higher weight class, and is unfortunately currently sidelined with an injury.
Sprint Culture
Absolutely love this tweet from Triton cross country and track coach Joe Colbert, who said: ”In 2017, the fastest 300m boy at Triton ran 41.53. Yesterday, we had nine (9) boys run faster than that, including 2 freshmen. Building a sprint culture is a slow, grueling, frustrating, but extremely rewarding process.”
