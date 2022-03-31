Bruins TV announcers in Newburyport
The voices of the Boston Bruins games on NESN, Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, will be at the Newburyport Elks for the Sport Card and Autograph Show from 10 a.m. until noon on Sunday, April 3. Autographs cost $15 each, two for $25.
For more information call Vic Andreoli at 508-265-4440 or email him at vandreoli@comcast.net. The Website is www.cardshows.net.
Herriman honored
Newbury’s Ceci Herriman, a senior at Pingree, was named a Salem News Girls Hockey All-Star. The right-winger scored 12 goals and led the Highlanders in scoring (22 points), and she also netted a hat-trick in the Pingree Tournament against hometown Newburyport.
Knox wins national title
Groveland’s Tyler Knox of St. John’s Prep, already the Massachusetts All-State champion at 126 pounds, made the championship match at the National High School Coaches Association Nationals in Virginia Beach competing at 120 pounds. After finishing in seventh last April, it took the junior only 1:26 into the first period to win gold this time around.
Knox pinned his foe early in the match to secure the national title and an even more impressive perfect season at 58-0 with 47 pins. He was a remarkable 6-0 at Nationals with five first period pins plus a semifinal win that went the distance.
Maurer Mania
First Year Union College women’s lacrosse midfielder Greta Maurer of Merrimac is off to a fast start. The former Daily News All-Star at Pentucket already has 5 goals and 3 assists through Union’s first five games.
Newbury’s Ella Trout, a Central Catholic grad, is a sophomore defender on the team.
Amesbury’s Adams running Boston for Dana-Farber
On April 18, Amesbury’s Chaz Adams will be running to defy cancer as a member of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team in the 126th Boston Marathon. The Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team will run in-person this year and will also offer the option of running virtually.
Along with more than 500 Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge teammates from across the United States and around the world, they will run Massachusetts’ historic marathon route from Hopkinton to Boston to collectivelyraise $5.5 million for cancer research.
This year marks the 33rd annual running of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge (DFMC). One hundred percent of the money raised benefits Dana-Farber’s Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research, which supports promising science research in its earliest stages. To contribute, visit RunDFMC.org or contact the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge office at (617) 632-1970 or dfmc@dfci.harvard.edu.
