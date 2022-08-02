Dupere on fire!
Amesbury’s Jared Dupere was recently promoted to the San Francisco Giants’ Low-A affiliate — the San Jose Giants — and has been on an absolute tear since arriving. In 12 games with the team, Dupere is hitting .318 with 12 RBI, 3 home runs, a .412 on-base percentage and an .957 OPS.
That included a 3-for-4 game with five RBI in a win.
Fortuna firing strikes
Newburyport’s Zach Fortuna has had a solid summer with the Pittsfield Suns of the Future’s Collegiate Baseball League, and has his strikeout pitches working. In 8.2 innings of relief work, the rising-junior at UMass Lowell has a 1-0 record and 12 punchouts.
He’s made eight appearance with four scoreless outings. Since getting roughed up for five runs in his summer opener against the Lake Monsters, he’s allowed just two earned runs over his last 8.0 innings pitched.
Triton coaching availability
Triton Regional has an opening for an assistant varsity cross country coach for this fall season. Those who are interested can apply at: https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm?jid=3989238.
UNH offers Mankins
The University of New Hampshire football team has offered offensive and defensive lineman Case Mankins, the son of longtime New England Patriots offensive lineman Logan Mankins.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound All-Scholastic Case is heading into his senior season at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro. He has also received offers from Bryant University and the University of Maine, among others.
Port boys in Summer League playoffs
The opening round of playoffs in the Methuen Family Health Center Boys Summer League is now set for Tuesday night, August 2, at the Klimas Fieldhouse.
The summer regular season concluded this week. Here’s a look at the final standings:
Bishop Guertin 8-1, Andover 8-1, Billerica 8-1, Lawrence 7-2, Westford 6-3, Methuen 6-3, Newburyport 5-4, Pelham 4-5, North Andover 4-5, Tewksbury 4-5, Lowell Catholic 4-5, Dracut 3-6, Londonderry 2-7, Georgetown 2-7, Greater Lawrence Tech 1-8, Salem 0-9.
The opening round playoff matchups on Tuesday:
6 p.m.: Bishop Guertin vs. Salem; Pelham vs. North Andover; Andover vs. Greater Lawrence Tech
7:05 p.m.: Billerica vs. Georgetown; Methuen vs. Lowell Catholic; Westford vs. Dracut
8:10 p.m.: Newburyport vs. Tewksbury; Lawrence vs. Londonderry.
The next round of playoffs will be held on Tuesday, August 9.
