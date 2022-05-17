Francoeur to final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur is one step away from playing in the upcoming U.S. Open, one of the PGA Tour’s four yearly major tournaments. The former St. John’s Prep star fired a 4-under 68 at a local qualifier at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington, Kentucky last Wednesday, finishing in a tie for fourth. The top six advanced to the final qualifying stage, which will take place across 11 sites around the country, most taking place on Monday, June 6.
Francoeur, who is coming off a graduate year at Louisville where he finished third on the team with a 71.0 stroke average, can choose which site he will try to qualify at.
Even on his round after 12 holes, Francoeur finished with birdies on the par-4 13th, the par-5 14th, the par-4 16th and the par-5 18th to close out at -4. Had he not birdied the 18th hole, he wouldn’t have advanced to the final stages of qualifying.
The 2022 U.S. Open will take place at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. from June 16-19.
Triton baseball alums
A trio of former Triton baseball stars have had standout seasons for their respective colleges. Thomas Lapham, a senior at Babson, hit a career-best .331 this spring with 41 runs scored, 18 RBI and a home run. After the season, he was named All-NEWMAC Conference Second Team.{span class=”print_trim”}
Rowley native Tyler Godfrey had his sophomore season at MIT cut short after he suffered a broken wrist against Springfield College, but was hitting .345 before the injury. The Mechanical Engineering major still made the NEWMAC All-Academic team.
Lastly, fellow sophomore Jared Berardino helped his Assumption College team earn a bid to the NCAA Division 2 tournament. The power-hitting outfielder batted .308 with 26 runs scored, 42 RBI and 3 home runs.
Dominant DeLong
Liv DeLong just had one of those days for Amesbury softball last Thursday. In a non-league matchup against Lowell Catholic, the Boston University-commit tossed a seven-inning perfect game with 15 strikeouts, and also went 4-for-4 at the plate with three home runs and six RBI to lead undefeated Amesbury (13-0) to an 11-0 win.
American Legion Baseball
Registration has begun for both the Senior Legion and Junior Legion 1 and 2 baseball teams. All three teams will have a 20-game schedule from the beginning of June, or the end of the high school season, until late July or early August.
AAU players are welcome. All games are currently scheduled Monday-Friday, and you must live in the school districts of: Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Newburyport, Triton and Pentucket to participate. Players born in 2003, 2004 and later are eligible to play Sr. Legion, while players born in 2005, 2006 and later are eligible to play Jr. Legion.
Contact Mike Quinn at 978-364-3468 or post150baseball@gmail.com to register by email and pay with check or Venmo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.