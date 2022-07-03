Francoeur first alternate for U.S. Amateur
Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur was one of 76 golfers who competed at last Thursday’s U.S. Amateur qualifying event at Bershire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield, M.A. The top 3 finishers, plus two alternates, advanced to this year’s U.S. Amateur Championship, which will take place between Aug. 15-22 at Ridgewood CC in New Jersey.
It was a one-day, 36-hole qualifier, and Francoeur fired a 138 (-6) over the course of his two rounds to earn the first alternate spot. He completed his first round in a 2-under 70, then had five birdies — including back-to-back on holes 15 and 16 — to come in at 4-under 68 in Round 2.
His Louisville roommate and golf teammate, Jiri Zuska of the Czech Rebuclic, won the qualifier with a 134 (-10). Both Worcester’s Brandon Parker and Brookline’s James Imai came in at 137 (-7), one stroke ahead of Francoeur, to round out the three automatic qualifiers. Francoeur will need at least one person already in the U.S. Amateur field to drop out in order to play.
All-Star Donovan named Most Valuable Pitcher
Amesbury’s Aiden Donovan also played in last week’s MBCA Sophomore Select All-Star Game, and came away with some hardware. The righty tossed two scoreless innings allowing just one hit with three strikeouts, helping Team Lombard beat Team Ebbett, 7-3. For his efforts, he was named the game’s Most Valuable Pitcher.
Donovan is coming off a spring campaign where he went 4-0 on the mound with a 2.97 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33.0 innings pitched. With star lefty Drew MacDonald having now graduated, Donovan would presumably slide into the No. 2 role next spring behind rising-senior Trevor Kimball. Fellor rising-junior Drew Scialdone should see plenty of action on the mound for Amesbury next spring as well.
Triton swimmers at Bay State Games
The annual Bay State Games have been in full swing, and members of the Triton co-op swim team have done quite well. Daily News All-Star Austin Hyer had been competing, as has Declan Hyer, Josh Burrell and Mae Krisler — the latter of whom took fourth in both the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Their Triton coach, Rebecca Burrell, has been swimming as well.
Port’s Katavolos named All-New England
Congrats to St. Michael’s College rising-senior Max Katavolos of Newburyport, who was just named to the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (NEILA) All-New England second team. For his junior season this spring, Katavolos — a team captain — led the Purple Knights in goals (31) and points (45), and was second in both assists (14) and ground balls (30).
