Hallinan, Redford both commit
Reigning Daily News girls basketball MVP Avery Hallinan of Amesbury announced her committment to Endicott College last week. The dynamic guard averaged an area-high 16.5 points per game during last winter’s season, and heads into this year with 736 career points.
And on just about the same day, her teammate, Gabby Redford, committed to Framingham State. She was also a Daily News All-Star a year ago (twice overall) who averaged 8.1 points for the CAL Baker champion Indians.
Mickelson makes Best of 60 Team
Fresh off being named the Cape Ann League Kinney Division MVP, Pentucket’s Lana Mickelson was selected to play in the 2021 Best of 60 Senior All-Star field hockey game a couple of weeks ago. The quad-captain was on the 16-person North team.
Donovan recognized
It should be noted that even though there wasn’t an annual Shriner’s All-Star football game in 2021, Amesbury’s Kyle Donovan was still selected to the team based off his Fall 2 season where he was named our Daily News MVP. Donovan is currently in his freshman year at Stonehill College.
Cousins delivers
Newburyport native Gardner Cousins, a former Governor’s Academy standout, is coming off a successful sophomore season for the Stonehill College football team. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker had 16 totals tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception in seven games played for the Skyhawks (8-2).
His best performance of the fall came against Bentley when he had six tackles, one being for a 3-yard loss.
Dynamite duo
Sophomore Flannery O’Connor of Amesbury scored 19 points in 33 minutes to lead the Framingham State women’s basketball team to a blowout 82-53 win over Rivier on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11 forward is averaging a team-high 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds on 52.1 percent shooting for the Rams (5-1).
Her running mate, senior Krysta Padellaro of Newburyport, is second on the team averaging 13.2 points per game.
Parsons putting in work
Senior Will Parsons of Rowley is averaging 10.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 90 percent from the free throw line for the Rivier College men’s basketball team. The former Triton standout scored a season-high 17 points in 28 minutes in a loss to New England College last week.
Indians going to TD Garden
In what will undoubtedly be a memorable experience, the Amesbury boys basketball team will play North Reading on January 16th at the TD Garden at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game will be coming soon.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
