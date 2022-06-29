Harring drawing rave reviews
We’re only a couple of weeks removed from the end of the spring baseball season, but it appears Amesbury’s Jake Harring is still in midseason form. The rising-senior and dynamic lefty just hit .438 with a .471 on-base percentage and a .625 slugging percentage over the course of the recent Perfect Game New England championship series.
NorEasters Baseball Operations Coordinator Matt Feld wrote: “Love watching Amesbury 2023 INF Jake Harring play. Great athleticism and speed. Terrific hands in the infield and range going both ways.”
This coming off a spring season where Harring was named CAL Baker MVP after hitting .468 with 29 runs scored, 21 RBI and a home run to help Amesbury (18-5) reach the Division 4 quarterfinals. He is currently uncommitted, but that will most likely change soon.
Aylward named Academic All-American
Rising Triton junior Douglas Aylward received quite the honor on Wednesday when he was announced as an Academic All-American by the National High School Coaches Association. It’s clear that Aylward is quite the scholar, and on the wrestling mat this winter he went 24-10, earned CAL/NEC All-Star status, placed second at 160 pounds at the Division 3 North Sectional and third the following week at the D3 State Meet.
He is a two-time Daily News All-Star, and holds a 34-11 record over his two seasons as a Viking.
Knox, too
And unsurprisingly, but no-less impressive, St. John’s Prep superstar wrestler Tyler Knox of Groveland was named an Academic All-American as well. The national champion 126-pounder was undefeated on the year, helped the Eagles win the Massachusetts All-State and New England championships and was also named the Moynihan Lumbar Male Student Athlete of the Year.
Knox was one of 11 St. John’s Prep wrestlers to receive the honor.
Final Reminder
The Maudslay Summer Cross Country Series begins today, Thursday June 30, and will continue every Thursday evening until Aug. 18 with the exception of Aug. 3. There will be two races of 1.5 miles and 3.0 miles on the Travis Landreth XC course beginning at 6:30 p.m., with a mutual start time for both races. There is no fee for the races with donations accepted to defray the cost of ribbons, tshirts, and park expenses.
For any questions, please email Don Hennigar at dshennigar@gmail.com.
Fortuna gets the win
Newburyport’s Zach Fortuna, pitching this summer with the Pittsfield Suns in the Future’s Collegiate Baseball League, tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts on Tuesday to pick up a 1-0 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters.
Commented
