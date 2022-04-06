Welsh running Boston
Another Amesbury High alum, Ed Welsh (Class of 2011), will be running in the upcoming Boston Marathon to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. Back at AHS, Welsh was a cross country and winter track captain, and he was also a captain of the Math Team while being involved in several other Honor Society programs.
To donate, you can visit Welsh’s community page at: https://www.givengain.com/ap/aaron-welsh-raising-funds-for-boys-girls-clubs-of-boston.
Good test for Clippers
Fresh off its run to the Division 3 state semifinals last spring, the Newburyport boys lacrosse team started its 2022 campaign with some tough competition. The Clippers traveled to play defending Division 2 state champion Concord-Carlisle on Saturday and fell, 12-2, but got two goals from Zach McHugh and saw its 12 freshman and sophomores get significant minutes against one of the state’s best teams.
Also, junior defenseman Jack Hadden, an Albany commit, was named one of eight “Players to Watch” across EMass heading into the season by the Boston Globe.
Newburyport in CMCC
It was recently announced that the Newburyport boys basketball team will be playing in the popular Commonwealth Motors Christmas Cassic next year. The Clippers will be one of eight boys teams competing in the famous Merrimack Valley tournament, along with: Andover, Central Catholic, North Andover, Lawrence, St. John’s Prep, Beverly and Methuen.
Freshman Finn Brennan (10.0 ppg) and juniors Owen Tahnk (4.6 ppg), Adam Bovee (4.3 ppg), Henry Acton (3.9 ppg) and Will Thoreson (3.9 ppg) are slated to be Newburyport’s top returning scorers next winter.
Amesbury out fast
Amesbury softball started its season on Monday with a 3-1 win over a Peabody team that made it to the Division 1 North finals last spring. Ella Bezanson hit an RBI-triple in the first inning and was then driven home by Liv DeLong, who also went the distance on the mound with 12 strikeouts.
Trojan nets 7
Returning Daily News All-Star Kate Trojan, a senior, was unstoppable and scored seven goals to lead Triton to a season-opening 16-9 win over North Reading on Monday. Chloe Conners also filled the stat sheet for the Vikings with four goals and five assists.
