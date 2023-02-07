Batchelder breaks record
It was already shaping up to be a historic rookie season for Newburyport’s Will Batchelder on the Holy Cross basketball court, but on Monday the freshman decided to add a school record to his growing list of accomplishments. The 6-foot-1 guard poured in a career-high 28 points in a 72-58 loss to Lafayette, in the process breaking the school record for 3s hit in a single game with eight.
Batchelder went 8-for-15 from beyond the arc in the game, and for the season is shooting an impressive 42.6% from deep. He is also second on the team averaging 12.3 points per game and has started in all 26 games for the Crusaders (8-18).
Georgetown lacrosse opening
Georgetown High School is currently looking for a JV Girls Lacrosse coach. Interested candidates can apply at: schoolspring.com.
Lacrosse coach found
Pentucket recently announced the hiring of Todd Conover as its new varsity girls lacrosse coach. He’s served as an assistant with the program the past couple of years, and will have two of his daughters, Audrey and Kate, on the team with him this upcoming spring.
Audrey, a senior who is committed to St. Michael’s, is a two-time Daily News All-Star who scored 47 goals with 21 assists last year. While Kate, a sophomore, came in as a rookie last year and scored 25 goals with 20 assists.
Conover will take over for Angela Palmer, who went 22-10 over her two years with the team.
Volpone named captain
Congrats to former Triton three-sport great Paige Volpone, who was just announced as a quad-captain for the UVA Wise women’s lacrosse team. The Newbury native will be starting her junior campaign as a defensman for the Cavaliers this spring, and will be one of two junior captains.
Last year, Volpone started in all but one game for the Cavaliers and was named Second-Team All-SAC after picking up 16 ground balls and forcing 19 turnovers.
Panthers pound MVC foe
The Pentucket girls basketball team took a trip to the Merrimack Valley on Monday and came away with a big win. The Panthers blitzed their way past Haverhill for a 71-42 victory, leading by 27 points at halftime.
Abby Dube drained five 3s and led the way with 15 points, Ava DiBurro hit three 3s and finished with 13 points and Audrey Conover was right behind with 12 points.
Pentucket (13-4) came in at No. 10 in the latest MIAA Division 2 power ranking, and is now winners of eight of its last nine games. The Panthers’ lone setback during that stretch came via a buzzer beater to a Cathedral (Boston) team ranked No. 1 in Division 4.
