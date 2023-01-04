Brennan returns for Port
The Newburyport boys basketball team got a positive sign Tuesday night with the return of big man Finn Brennan. The starting sophomore suffered an ankle injury during the first round of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic tournament, and missed the following two games.
But Brennan was back on the court Tuesday night, and scored four points in Newburyport’s 57-45 win over Pentucket. Adam Bovee led the Clippers with 18 points while Connor Spinney added 15, and for the Panthers it was Cole Vuylsteke dropping a team-high 15 points on three 3s.
Groth at Proctor
In case you haven’t seen, Newburyport’s Jon Groth is currently enjoying a post-grad year playing hockey at Proctor Academy. The dynamic forward was the Daily News MVP last winter after leading the area with 17 goals and 26 assists.
Unfortunately, you may have already missed your chance to watch him play, as Proctor visited Governor’s Academy back in late November.
Colby a Star
Missed this from the fall, but Rowley’s Chris Colby is now a two-time Salem News Football All-Star. The 6-foot-3 junior receiver was Pingree’s team MVP and First Team All-Evergreen League this season after hauling in 26 passes for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns in just six games. Against St. Paul’s, he made seven catches for 177 yards with three TDs.
Colby is drawing interest from major Division 1 schools, and has already visited Boston College and UMass.
McLaren Playing Well for Tufts
Now in his junior season, Newburyport’s Casey McLaren is putting in some quality minutes for the Tufts University basketball team. The 6-foot-6 forward has played in 10 games and is averaging 16.1 minutes per contest for the red-hot Jumbos (9-2), while scoring 5.5 ppg and grabbing 2.2 rebounds.
Captains Corner
With the winter sports season now in full swing, the Newburyport Daily News still wants to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents of the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Please Be Patient
For the past week and continuing for the immediate future, my deadline has been pushed up an hour from 8:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. So please be patient when it comes to local boxscores appearing in the section. Every boxscore I receive will make it in, but for the time being will most likely not be there the following day after a game.
There’s just not enough time.
