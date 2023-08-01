Swiniarski finishes 4th all-time
Byfield’s Andrew Swiniarski just wrapped up an excellent track and field career at Division 1 Lafayette College. The former Governor’s Academy star never threw the hammer or weight throw before college, but ended his career with the fourth-farthest hammer throw in program history — which he accomplished when he placed fifth at the Outdoor Patriot League Championship (187-9).
This spring, Swiniarski was awarded the Oaks Academy Leader of Distinction, the Most Outstanding Male Field Athlete, the Senior Prize and the Track Prize. and this all came after a junior season where he was named Lafayette’s Most Improved Field Athlete.
Triton football opening
Triton Regional High School has an opening for an Assistant Football Coach. Interested applicants can apply at: https://www.schoolspring.com/jobs?jobid=4320017. You can also contact new varsity coach Paul Sobolewski with any questions at: paul.sobolewski@tritonschools.org.
More Harring news
Last week, Amesbury’s Jake Harring, a rising-senior at Austin Prep, committed to play baseball at Hofstra University. Harring’s dad, Ken, also made some news this month as he resigned his post at UMass Lowell after 19 seasons at the River Hawks’ helm.
The Lowell baseball influence is huge in these parts. If you look at the coaches that program has produced, basically all under the Jim Stone/Harring tree, it’s pretty amazing.
Former Merrimack College coach Nick Barese will take over as the interim head coach at Lowell for the upcoming school year.
NECC Golf Tourney coming up
If you are looking to hit the golf course for a great cause, you might want to consider the sixth annual Northern Essex Community College Golf Tournament at Renaissance in Haverhill on Monday, August 28.
Anyone who follows the NECC athletic programs has seen its emergence on a national level recently. It’s also an athletic department that has changed countless lives for student-athletes around the region.
There are two flights on the 28th. The morning flight is limited to 80 players and costs $185 per player, including lunch. The afternoon flight of 128 players is $200 and includes dinner. Sponsors are needed as well. For more information, contact NECC Athletic Director Dan Blair at 978-556-3820.
Yankee Homecoming Race update
Just for the sake of transparency, please be a tad patient for full Yankee Homecoming Road Race coverage in the Daily News print section. This will be our first year covering the annual races under a 7:30 p.m. deadline.
A centerpiece story on the festivities will lead today’s (Wednesday) section. However, a list of race results and further coverage/photos will appear on our website Wednesday morning, and run in print in Thursday’s section.
