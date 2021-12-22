Conover to St. Michael’s
Three-sport Pentucket star Audrey Conover just recently announced her commitment to play lacrosse at St. Michael’s. As a sophomore last spring, she was named a Daily News All-Star for the Green and White after scoring 44 goals with 14 assists.
Conover, now a junior, was just named a Daily News Cross Country All-Star, and she’s also the starting point guard for the basketball team.
Dore also selected
We reported a couple of weeks ago that former Amesbury standout Kyle Donovan was selected to the 2021 Shriner’s All-Star football game, even though there wasn’t one this year due to the pandemic. Well, his former Indian teammate, Brady Dore, also earned the prestigous honor of being chosen for the game.
A fellow Daily News All-Star during the Fall 2 season (and two-time overall), Dore capped his senior football campaign rushing for 434 yards and 4 touchdowns in six games while also being a standout defensive back.
Freiermuth update
Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac took a big hit against the Titans on Sunday, left the game and went into concussion protocal. However, WCVB Sports Anchor Mike Lynch tweeted this a few hours after the game: “Just heard from Pat’s brother who sent this along: ‘Pat is driving us home, he’s good!”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Freiermuth is still in the concussion protocal. The former Pentucket/Brooks School great has seven touchdowns, which has already broke the team’s rookie record and is one shy of tying the franchise’s all-time record.
White in orange
Another Newburyport baseball alum that is continuing to play in college is Nick White, who come next spring will be suiting up for the club team at Clemson. A former captain for the Clippers (Class of ‘21) in both baseball and basketball, White was named a CAL All-Star after hitting .283 as the team’s catcher last spring with 7 RBI.
‘Market Square Day’ on Friday
All are welcome to drive by the 10th annual “Market Square Day” in downtown Newburyport this Friday at 11 a.m. An annual tradition of the Justice Fantasy Football League, the loser of the league will be in the Newburyport Square holding a sign describing their misfortune.
Spectators and drivers-by are encouraged to point and laugh.
Captains Corner request
Yup, we’ve reached that time again. Winter sports are well under way, and so far I haven’t received too many Captains Corner submissions. Coaches, or parents, are highly encouraged to take a picture of each local team’s captains together — preferably in their jerseys, but not necessay — and email them to me at: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
