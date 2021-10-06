Great showing for Crochiere
He may not have taken home a world championship, but Amesbury’s Paul Crochiere has a lot to be proud of after his performance at the London Marathon on Sunday. The 62-year-old finished third in his division in 2:53:16, which was his fastest marathon time in 15 years.
Ireland’s Tommy Hughes blew away the division in a near-world-record time of 2:30:46.
“Usain Bolt’s distant cousin showed up,” joked Crochiere. “But I was very happy with my effort.”
O’Keefe still cruising
West Newbury’s Siobhan O’Keefe is still running extremely well for Division 1 Syracuse University after two successful years at Stonehill College. This fall, the former Pentucket great has already finished fifth at the Harry Lang Invitational at Colgate and 51st in the loaded field at the Harry Groves Spike Shoe Invitational at Penn State.
Like dad, like daughter
Speaking of former all-time Pentucket greats, congrats are in order for Kelsi McNamara, who just accepted an assistant coaching position for the women’s basketball team at her alma mater, St. Joseph’s College in Maine. Over a brilliant four-year career for the Monks, she ended up as the program’s all-time leader in points (2,067), assists (621) and made 3-pointers (327).
Of course, her father, John, is still the highly-successful girls basketball and volleyball coach at Pentucket.
My Bad!
Apologies to Newburyport’s Bradford Duchesne, whose name was spelled incorrectly in yesterday’s local roundup. I need to get used to the spelling, because the returning Daily News Cross Country All-Star is already off to a strong follow-up junior campaign — Saturday’s solid 15th-place finish at the Bay State Invitational included — and his name will be mentioned quite a bit.
Clippers on Youtube
If you’re looking for some fantastic insight, coverage and more highlights from the historic Newburyport boys soccer season, check out the Youtube channel “NBPT Varsity Soccer.” It is run by Newburyport’s own Alex Forrest-Hay, father of Clipper junior James who is a forward on the team.
Time change
Saturday’s Pentucket vs. Newburyport football game has returned to its original 2 p.m. kickoff time at Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium. The game was moved to 4 p.m. earlier in the week, but, as of late Wednesday night, has been moved back to 2. Both teams enter the game at 3-1.
