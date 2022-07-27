Track update
Apologies for the delay, but our Daily News Outdoor Track All-Stars haven’t been forgotten about and are on the way. Barring any unforseen problems, the boys team will be released in Friday’s section while the girls will run on Monday.
White on fire
Rowley’s Thomas White, a top prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft, has continued to turn heads this summer. The lefty Vanderbilt commit got the chance to pitch at both Fenway Park and Tropicana Fields, and in the MLB’s Player Development Pipeline league he struck out seven over three innings of work.
“After our high school season, an area scout said to me, ‘Easy first-round draft pick,’” said White’s coach at Phillips Andover, Kevin Graber. “When all is said and done, I think Thomas is a generational talent. I haven’t seen anyone like him in all my years coaching pro, college, and now high school baseball.”
Hockey Night in Boston selections
A handful of locals have been selected to play in the prestigous Hockey Night in Boston Major Showcases.
On the girls side, goalie Alessandra Bell of Rowley, who goes to Phillips Exeter, will play for team Greater Boston. Pentucket’s Paige Nottingham of Merrimac, a defenseman for HPNA, is on team Metropolitan, and forward Halle Greenleaf of Rowley, who plays for Beverly-Danvers, is on team Northeast.
For the boys, Groveland’s Noah Parmenter of Hebron Academy will be a defenseman for team Coastal, while Newburyport’s Cameron Caponigro will be a defenseman for team North Shore. Two other squads, however, will have plenty of local flare to them. Team Essex has Georgetown’s Bryce Bedard (defense) and Sean Brown (forward) on the roster, as well as former Triton star James Tatro of Salisbury. and team Metropolitan has St. John’s Prep forward Cameron Babcock of West Newbury as well as Pentucket goalie Ben Guertin of Georgetown.
Hockey Night in Boston’s 48th Annual Boys Major Showcase begins on Thursday, and the girls will be in action next week. Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center is the venue for the boys beginning on July 28 and running through the 31st, followed by the 28th Girls Major Showcase August 4-7.
Georgetown selects Mahan
Former Newburyport boys basketball assistant coach Tim Mahan has been selected as the new varsity girls coach at Georgetown. He replaces Tommy McDonald, who helped the Royals reach the Division 5 Round of 16 after taking over in an interim role midway through last season.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
