D’Arcangelo signs
Congrats to Amesbury’s Tony D’Arcangelo, who recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Southern Connecticut State University. The two-way lineman helped Amesbury win the Cape Ann League title and have the most potent running attack in the area.
Local All-State wrestlers
St. John’s Prep junior Tyler Knox of Groveland, a former Pentucket standout, was the 126-pound champion at last weekend’s All-State wrestling meet and was named the meet’s Outstanding Wrestler, helping the Eagles claim the team title. A Stanford commit, Knox pinned his first three opponents in 37, 42 and 71 seconds, respectively, then pinned Montachusett’s Jonah Paulino in the finals in 3:54.
Whittier Tech also had three local wrestlers qualify for All-States in Amesbury’s Lucas Welling — who placed 6th at 132 — and Sebastian Boisvert (116) as well as Merrimac’s Anthony Moran (170).
Both Knox and Welling qualified for this weekend’s New England Championsihp.
Clippers at All-States
There were a couple of highlights for the Newburyport boys indoor track team at last weekend’s All-State meet that mistakenly did not appear in the original story. Ean Hynes capped off a breakthrough season with a 9th in the hurdles, and the 4x800 team of Ethan Downs, Bradford Duchesne, Aimon Fadil and TJ Carleo placed 8th in 8:16.45. Sam Walker also placed 24th in the 2-mile.
Newburyport duo to Nationals
Newburyport’s Dylan Rogers and Cole Spence, both seniors who skate for the University of New Hampshire club hockey team, are on their way to the National Championship in Saint Louis, Missouri. UNH won Regionals at Keene State last weekend, beating Vermont, 6-3, and Boston College, 5-4.
Both former Clipper standouts, Rogers and Spence went to Nationals in Texas as freshman in 2018 with UNH, losing in the quarterfinals.
Greenler out quickGeorgetown’s Kyle Greenler is off to a nice start to his redshirt-junior season for the Elon baseball team. The relief pitcher has already appeared in five games, hasn’t allowed a run and has a 2-0 record with 10 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched while having given up just three hits.
Brosch can sing!Who sung the National Anthem at last weekend’s Division 2 State Swim Meet? None other than Triton’s Owen Brosch! The senior co-captain did a fantastic job, and a video can be found on the team’s Twitter page (@tritonHSSwim).
