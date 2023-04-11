DeLong on Rehab Road
It’s not the freshman season Amesbury’s Liv DeLong had envisioned for herself on the Boston University softball team, but she’s keeping her spirits high.
Unfortunately, the reigning Daily News MVP suffered two tears and a dislocation in her right elbow (her non-throwing arm) while playing in September, and had to go under the knife over Christmas break to repair it. The surgery, however, went smoothly, and for the past 13 weeks DeLong has been working hard in rehab.
She was given a medical redshirt by B.U. for the lost season, and will get an extra fifth year to play with the team starting when she returns healthy next fall.
Last spring, DeLong was named our Daily News MVP after leading Amesbury (24-1) to the Division 4 State Championship. She went 13-1 on the mound with a 0.35 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched, and also hit .432 at the plate with 39 RBI and an area-high-tying 7 home runs.
Will Gagnon to St. Lawrence
Here’s another note that can be added to last week’s CAL Boys Lacrosse Preview article.
Newburyport’s Will Gagnon, a senior defender, is committed to play his college lacrosse at St. Lawrence University in upstate New York. Gagnon was a Daily News All-Star last spring in helping the Clippers win the CAL Kinney title, and has returned for his senior season as a tri-captain and one of the top defenders in the league.
He’ll be playing on a high-level squad, as St. Lawrence is currently the No. 8-ranked team in the country in Division 3.
Sorry, Molly!
In last week’s CAL Girls Lacrosse preview article, it was mistakenly omitted that Molly Giguere is also a Georgetown captain along with Mary Surette. Last season as a sophomore, Giguere was second on the team with 39 goals, and she’s back to lead the Royals this spring as a junior.
Sforza to Worcester State
The area recently saw another college commitment with Triton’s Tony Sforza joining the Worcester State football team. Sforza was a star offensive lineman for a Vikings football team that earned a share of a CAL Kinney title this fall, and this winter he went 23-7 on the mat and was named a Daily News Wrestling All-Star as well.
Captains Corner
The spring sports season is here, and The Daily News still wants to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
