Scholarship for Fehlner
Congrats to Newburyport’s Jack Fehlner, who was recently announced as the winner of the Ed Fratkman Scholariship sponsored by the Mass. Baseball Coaches Association. A two-time Daily News MVP, he hit a remarkable .520 (40-for-77) with 19 runs scored, 22 RBI and 2 home runs this past spring, while also going 9-3 on the mound with a 0.89 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 79.0 innings pitched. The right-hander led the Clippers on a memorable run to the Division 3 state championship game.
Fehlner is now attending Roanoke College in Salem V.A. where he’ll play baseball this upcoming spring.
Malburg scores a pair
Amesbury’s Jacob Malburg is off to a fine start to his college soccer career. A freshman at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, he’s started five of eight games this fall and scored his first two collegiate goals in a 4-0 win over Lesley a couple of weeks ago.
The forward and former Daily News All-Star has wasted no time carving out a role for himself with the Trailblazers (3-4).
Ingalls finishes 100-mile run
Newburyport’s Jeff Ingalls was recently in Kaysville, Utah to compete in the 42nd running of the Wasatch Front 100-mile Endurance Run. The 51-year-old was one of four New Englanders competing in the two-day event, and he put together a fantastic finish of 20th overall with a time of 26:55:32. It was the best time out of the New England crew, and all told the 155 runners who competed had to endure around 24,000 feet of climbing over the 100 miles.
It was Ingalls’ first time at the Wasatch Front, but he ran his first 100-miler in 2013 at the TARC 100.
Donato signing in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins forward Ted Donato will be at the Newburyport Elks on Oct. 2 for a signing at the monthly card show.
Donato will be at the show from 10 a.m. until noon, and autographs cost $12.
Admission to the card show, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. is $2 (free for children). For more information send an email to vandreolis@comcast.net.
Captains Corner
With the fall sports season fully underway, the Newburyport Daily News is still looking for submissions for our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents of the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
