Newburyport ‘Ski Swap’ a success
Over this past weekend, the Newburyport Alpine Ski Team saw incredibly positive results to its first ever “Ski Swap” event. Spearheaded by captain Lily Chorebanian to help offset upcoming team expenses related to racing and lift tickets, the team spent time collecting donations of gently used ski equipment that were then sold to interested buyers.
The swap was held on both Saturday and Sunday, and in total the program was able to raise $2,912. The team continues to hold a raffle to win two custom ski chairs which will run through the Christmas break, and tickets for that are $5.
The team will be donating any remaining kids jackets and snowpants to the Coats for Kids Drive being hosted by the Paddle Inn in Newburyport. Other adult clothing items will be donated to the Salvation Army in Salisbury, and all remaining equipment is headed to Play it Again Sports in Portsmouth.
Amesbury XC results
Both the Amesbury boys and girls cross country teams had some highlights at Sunday’s Division 3A State Meet.
For the girls, both Julia Parsons (3rd, 20:52.87) and Cambyr Sullivan (9th, 21:27.38) helped Amesbury take 11th as a team while qualifying for All-States next week. On the boys side, Joe Stanton (13th,18:11.75) helped the team finish ninth overall, and earned himself a wild card spot to next week’s All-States at Devens.
Port’s Leonard wins National Championship
Newburyport’s Cameron Leonard, a Central Catholic alum (Class of 2018), led the Northeastern University Club Running team to first at the National Intercollegiate Running Club Association (NIRCA) Cross Country National Championship in Mechanicsville, V.A. on Nov. 12. Leonard, a senior at NU, won the event with a time of 25:19 over the 8K course, and the Huskies were the overall team winners ahead of Cal Poly and Virginia Tech.
NHS All-Sports Boosters Holiday Fundraiser
The Newburyport High School All-Sports Boosters are once again having their annual holiday fundraiser. Those interested can purchase beautiful wreaths and poinsettias from Nunan’s just in time for the holidays, with all proceeds going towards the NHS All-Sports Boosters to help create student-athlete scholarships, personalized sweatshirts for juniors, grant requests, senior flowers and plaques for team titles.
Orders are due by Friday, Nov. 18th, and must be picked up at 10 William Hall Drive on Saturday, Nov. 26th between 9 a.m. and noon. Interested buyers can contact Rosemary at: chuckturgeon3@comcast.net, to place orders.
Poinsettias are $25 (available in red, white or marble), 14” Balsam Wreaths with a red bow are $40, 16” Balsam Wreaths with a red bow are $45 and Mixed Greens Swag with Cones and Bows are $20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.