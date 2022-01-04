Carpenter on Team USA
North Reading native and former Governor’s Academy standout Alex Carpenter will be suiting up for the USA Women’s Hockey Team at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing next month. This will be the second Olympic Games for the decorated Carpenter (2014), as the complete Team USA roster was announced over the weekend.
Also making the team was Salem, N.H.’s Caroline Harvey. The 19-year-old defenseman is a freshman at Wisconsin.
DeVito Dazzled
St. John’s Prep senior Nick DeVito of Newbury was recently recognized as a Salem News Golf All-Star. He was also named a Catholic Conference All-Star, and he fired an 80 at the Division 1 state championship to help the Eagles take home the title. He shot a 78 at the Division 1 sectional to help his team claim that crown as well.
Mighty Monks
Pentucket legend and first-year assistant coach Kelsi McNamara has the St. Joseph’s College women’s basketball team on a roll. The Monks (9-1) have won eight in a row, and have two former Pentucket stars in Angelica Hurley (Groveland) and Mackenzie Currie (Merrimac) on the roster.
A sophomore, Currie is averaging 107 ppg and had 14 points, 10 rebounds in 2 steals in the Monks’ latest win over Bowdoin.
Umpire Class
The North Shore Baseball Umpire Association is conducting its annual new member class, beginning January 31, 2022 via Zoom at 6 p.m., and continuing through February 27. The fee is $50 and includes the classes, rulebook and handouts, a CORI background check (required), the state qualifying exam and first year’s dues in the NSBUA.
Interested candidates can reach Steve Carroll, the Interpreter, at stevetheump@yahoo.com for applications and further details.
Callahan Chipping in
Freshman Aidan Callahan of Rowley is having an immediate impact for the WPI men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-2 guard has started every game this winter for the Engineers (8-1), and is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc.
O’Reilly in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruin Terry O’Reilly will be signing autographs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Newburyport Elks on Sunday, January 9. Autographs are $15 each with free inscription.
For more information, email Vic Andreoli at vandreoli@comcast.net.
