Francoeur starts on fire
A local name sits near the top of the leaderboard after Round 1 of this week’s PGA Tour Canada event.
Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur lit it up on Thursday at the Windsor Championship in Ontario, firing a 6-under 65 to currently sit in a tie for fourth after the first round. That included a sizzling start to his round, where Francoeur birdied six of his first seven holes to card an impressive 6-under 30 on the front-9. He birdied the par-4 opening hole, then went on to make five straight birdies from holes 3-7. There was a bogey on the par-3 eighth, but he immediately responded with a birdie on nine to go out in 30.
Of course, Francoeur went on to shoot an even-par 35 on the back — with one birdie and one bogey — to finish up at 65. Canadian Stuart MacDonald blitzed the field with an 11-under 60, so there’s still some work to do over the coming three days if Francoeur wants to earn his first pro win.
But he’s well in line to make yet another cut.
So far, Francoeur has played in six events (not including this week), and has made five cuts with a top-5 and $11,574 in earnings.
Acton an Academic All-American
A huge honor just came in for recently-graduated Newburyport soccer star Henry Acton.
The United Soccer Coaches Association released their 2022-23 High School Scholar All-Americans on Thursday, and Acton was one of 54 boys and 55 girls selected to the team from across the country. Boasting a 3.90 GPA, Acton was a Daily News All-Star and the CAL Kinney MVP this fall. The midfielder scored 4 goals with 4 assists, and was a leader and captain that led the Clippers (23-0-0) to an historic undefeated season and the Division 3 State Championship.
Now, he can add Academic All-American to his list of accolades.
Georgetown girls lacrosse clinic
The Georgetown girls lacrosse program will be hosting four free clinics in August for all Georgetown/Triton youth players interested. Clinics will take place on the Georgetown turf, and be on Monday’s 8/7 and 8/14, and Wednesday’s 8/9 and 8/16.
Grades 1-4 will go from 5 p.m. to 6:30, with grades 5-8 right after and ending at 8 p.m. Those interested can contact coach Jessica Upton for more information at: jessicaupton13@gmail.com.
Gilmore an All-Scholastic
Georgetown’s Zach Gilmore was the only local baseball player to be named a Boston Herald All-Scholastic this year. The lefty ace, who plans to study marketing at Northeastern University, posted an 8-2 record with a 1.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 64.1 innings pitched.
He earned CAL Baker MVP honors, and led the Royals to the CAL Baker title, the best record in the league and the Division 5 Quarterfinals this spring.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
