Fry Grades High
Pat Freiermuth’s 73.7 Pro Football Focus grade is the highest among any rookie tight end through the first two weeks of the season since 2019. Through two games, the Merrimac native has five catches for 60 yards while playing just 30% of the Steelers offensive snaps.
Oh, also, if you haven’t seen his viscous block of Bills corner Tre White in Week 1 that went viral, do yourself a favor and look it up.
First Goal for Jenkins
Newburyport’s Ben Jenkins wasted no time making his name known to the Dartmouth men’s soccer fanbase. The 6-foot-3 freshman midfielder assisted on a goal against Seattle University, then notched the first tally of his career in a 2-1 loss to UMass last Wednesday.
Guthro Takes Home Honor
Two weeks ago, Brandeis junior goalie Aiden Guthro of Newburyport was named University Athletic Association men’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week. In two games in the week that ended on Sept. 12, He made seven saves against WPI and six more against rival Babson.
For the season, Guthro has allowed just seven goals in six games with two shutouts and a 1.09 goals against average.
Brooks Prefect
Newburyport’s Lily Pflaum is a senior defenseman and co-captain for the talented Brooks School girls soccer team, and she’s also a dorm prefect on campus as well.
Georgetown’s Lauren Buxton, a junior, is also a returning starter on defense for Brooks.
Mighty MacDonald
Anna Maria freshman offensive linemen Connor MacDonald of Amesbury was recently named one of his team’s two Scout Players of the Week. He saw some action in Saturday’s 23-13 win over Mass. Maritime.
Revival of Brown
This is a pretty interesting story.
If you were curious, yes, University of Oregon quarterback, Anthony Brown, is the same guy who played three years at Boston College. With his dual threat ability, Brown has led the Ducks to a 3-0 record that included the huge 35-28 upset of Ohio State last Saturday.
Against the Buckeyes, Brown rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries and passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.