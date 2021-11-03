Royals making history!
There’s been a lot of history already made this fall season with multiple local programs snapping over decades-long state tournament droughts. and Georgetown is certainly on that list.
The Royals volleyball team finished the regular season 6-12 to qualify for the program’s first ever state tournament. They earned the No. 15 seed in Division 5 and will take on the Academy of Notre Dame at a date and time that will hopefully be announced soon.
Elsewhere, the field hockey team (7-9-2, No. 10 in D4) qualified for the first time since 2011, the girls soccer team (11-5-2, No. 13 in D5) is in for the first time since 2014 and the boys soccer team (5-11-2, No. 16 in D5) earned points in four of its last six games to get in as well.
Keliher, Wheaton start Friday
Former Amesbury basketball standout Jaden Keliher will start his sophomore campaign Friday night when Wheaton College takes on UMass Dartmouth at the LaFrance Hospitality Tournament. Keliher basically didn’t get a freshman season at Wheaton because of the pandemic, but the 6-foot-1 guard averaged a team-high 16.3 points per game his senior year for the Indians in 2019.
Guthro honored again!
The magical junior season for Brandeis University’s Aiden Guthro of Newburyport continues. The goalie was selected as the University Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week for men’s soccer for the third time this fall.
Guthro led the Judges to a 1-0-1 week, making a career-high 14 saves in a 3-2 overtime upset of No. 13 Emory on Friday. He leads the UAA with 72 saves and also has five career shutouts. He ranks fifth in the league with a .818 save percentage and sixth with a 0.99 goals-against average.
Weekday state title games?
Due to the New England Revolution’s playoff schedule, the Massachusetts high school football state title games appear to be moving to week days this fall.
Boston Herald high school sports guru Dan Ventura is reporting that three games will be played on Dec. 1 (Wednesday), three more on Thursday (Dec. 2) and two on Dec. 6 (Monday).
Alfond, Everett deliver
Ashby’s Chris Alfond — who won the Yankee Homecoming 5K a few months ago — and Amesbury’s Drew Everett finished second and third, respectively, for the UMass Lowell men’s cross country team at the loaded Nuttycomb Invitational in Wisconsin a couple of weeks ago.
Alfond, a grad student, finished the 8K in 24:33.5 to finish 106th in the 240-runner field, while Everett, a senior finished 144th in 24:48.4.
