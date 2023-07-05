Georgetown mourns passing of football coach
The Georgetown community is mourning the loss of assistant football coach Nelson Curet, 30, who was tragically killed on Saturday in a shooting in Roxbury.
“The district is extremely saddened to hear of this tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Coach Curet,” said Superintendent Margaret Ferrick. “We ask that our community members keep Coach Curet’s loved ones in their thoughts during this time.”
Adjustment Counselor Beth Daly will be made available as well as other resources to support all students and employees during this difficult time.
“Nelson was an integral member of the Georgetown football family. The impact that he had on the students is immeasurable. His commitment to the support and development of the young men in the Georgetown community was bar none. We hold his family, children, the Mt. Ida community and all that knew him in our thoughts,” said Georgetown football coach Mike Hill.
Services will be held Friday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the William F. Spencer & Son Funeral Home, 575 E. Broadway, South Boston. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 427 Cummins Highway, Boston.
Hunt made his mark
Former Pentucket baseball standout Ethan Hunt had a solid freshman year on the mound for UMass Boston this spring. The two-time Daily News All-Star from Groveland made 10 appearances, three starts, for the Beacons (24-18), and struck out 18 over 23.1 innings of work with a save.
One of Hunt’s best outing came against Western New England, when he tossed four one-hit innings with three Ks.
Georgetown’s Dion named All-Star again
For the second year in a row, Pingree’s Caitlyn Dion, a Georgetown resident, was named a Salem News Softball All-Star. The two-year captain was co-MVP of the Eastern Independent League, named All-New England, and was the Highlanders’ team MVP with a .448 average, 22 RBI and 3 home runs.
Dion was also Pingree’s class president and captain of the volleyball team this fall, and is committed to continue her softball career at Skidmore College.
Leonard saw time at St. A’s
Two-time Daily News Boys Lacrosse All-Star and former Triton standout Jared Leonard earned some playing time as a freshman at St. Anselm’s this spring. The attacker saw time in four games, and scored a goal against Bentley while picking up two assists against American International — both wins.
Stanley Cup coming to Mass.
The Bruins may have fallen short, but the Stanley Cup will be making a visit to Massachusetts this summer. Vegas Golden Knights center and Chelmsford native Jack Eichel will bring the Cup to Skate 3 in Tyngsboro on July 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.
He had six goals and 20 assists in the 2023 playoffs.
