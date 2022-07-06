Georgetown’s Dion delivered
Georgetown native Caitlyn Dion had a standout spring season on the softball field for Pingree and was just named a Salem News All-Star. The junior hit .528 with a .634 on-base percentage, and was also named Team MVP and EIL All-League. She was a team captain this spring and will be one next season as well.
NECC adds two new coaches
The Northern Essex Community College Department of Athletics announced the additions of Malaquias Canery and Richie Eaton to the coaching staff for the upcoming year. Canery will serve as women’s basketball coach, while Eaton will take over the reigns of the men’s and women’s golf program.
Canery, born and raised in Lawrence, attended Clinton (NY) High School where he graduated as the schools all-time leading scorer before moving on to play four seasons at Clarkson University. He spent of portion of the last year assisting Darren Stratton with the men’s program at NECC as an assistant coach before spending eight months in Kuwait, Qatar and Dubai working for and developing youth basketball programs for Hoop Mountain.
Raycroft signing in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins Rookie of the Year and current analyst on NESN, Andrew Raycroft, will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Sun., July 24. He will be signing at the monthly card show at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs cost $10 with free inscriptions. Admission to the show is $2 with children under 9 getting in for free. For more information, email: vandreoli@comcast.net.
Free lacrosse clinic
The Georgetown girls lacrosse program is hosting a free, three-day skills clinic from July 18-20 on the high school turf for girls grades 1-8. Those interested are asked to bring water, cleats, their stick, a mouth guard and goggles. For more information or questions, email: jessicaupton13@gmail.com.
Borrelli heating up
Salisbury’s Michael Borrelli is on a tear for the Winnipesaukee Muskrats in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The catcher went 3-for-5 with three runs scored in a win over the Keene Swamp Bats early last week, and added a 2-for-4 day with a home run and four RBI last Friday in a win over the Sanford Mainers. Over the team’s last six games, he’s gone 9-for-24 (.375) with four runs scored and seven RBI.
Borrelli, a rising-senior at St. Anselm’s, is now hitting .286 through 15 games this summer.
