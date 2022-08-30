Floor Fundraiser
With students scheduled to return to classes on Tuesday, it will officially mark the grand opening of Pentucket’s all new high school. The amazing new building will be a staple for generations to come, but those interested can walk away with a piece of the past.
As part of a fundraiser hosted by the girls basketball program, Pentucket is giving away pieces of the historic old basketball floor that was torn down. There is a very limited supply of pieces, which will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. Some pieces come in different sizes, and you’ll also receive a small engraved plaque with each piece.
In lieu of a fixed price, the program is asking for donations with a minimum donation amount of $30. To place an order and reserve a “Piece of the Hardy,” send an email with a donation amount to: pbahoops@comcast.net.
All proceeds will go towards the Pentucket girls basketball program.
Harbaugh praises O’Leary
Former Governor’s Academy standout Peyton O’Leary of Byfield is entering his sophomore season with the Michigan football program, and just received some high praise from coach Jim Harbaugh. Speaking to the “In The Trenches” podcast, Harbaugh said of the 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver: “Another guy who’s surged is Peyton O’Leary. So, Peyton O’Leary is backing up Cornelius Johnson right now at the X-position. And he’s had a Cooper Kupp-like training camp. I mean, he’s almost got that nickname around here right now. So that’s been tremendous.”
O’Leary has been getting positive mentions from all of his teammates at media availability, as the former walk-on looks to have earned himself a full-time role in the offense.
MacDonald, Donovan getting reps
A pair of local athletes on the WPI football team are gearing up for Friday’s season-opener at Worcester State (7 p.m.). Georgetown’s Stephen MacDonald, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback and former Daily News All-Star, is entering his junior season looking to see his first action. He is one of seven QBs listed on the roster, and is the fourth “oldest” behind graduate students Brendan Olexa and Alec Beesmer and senior Dante Coccagnia.
Newburyport’s John Donovan, a 6-2, 240-pound defensive lineman and fellow former Daily News All-Star, is entering his sophomore season. He didn’t see any game action as a freshman, but is looking to earn a role this fall.
Kohan on the rise
Similarly, former Triton golfing great and three-time Daily News MVP Cael Kohan is looking to make a big leap forward as he enters his sophomore year at Bryant. He played in one tournament during his freshman fall season and shot 77,78 and 80 to finish T-69 overall.
