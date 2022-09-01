Locals back in action
If you’re looking for a college team with some local ties this fall, then keep an eye on Endicott women’s soccer. Both Newburyport’s Li McClure and Georgetown’s Rylie Lasquade are on the team, and both are sophomore midfielders who project to play a big role.
Endicott opened its season on Thursday at Lasell.
Amesbury alums on the pitch
A pair of former Amesbury girls soccer standouts and 2021 Daily News All-Stars have started their college careers. Midfielder MK McElaney saw action in a game for the University of Bridgeport women’s team, which has started the year 1-1, and McKenna Hallinan made her debut for UMass Boston on Thursday.
Royals win second straight
The Georgetown golf team improved to 2-0 on the young season after a 126-95 win over Ipswich at Black Swan Country Club on Wednesday. Logan Corriveau led the Royals with 30 points in the victory, followed by teammates Will Sorenson with 27 and Ty Southall with 26.
Conte starting strong
Former Triton field hockey great Gianna Conte of Byfield has started her junior season at UMass Lowell. The 5-foot-6 forward has played in both games for the River Hawks (1-1) this fall and has logged good minutes.
500 for Mejail
A great story slid under the radar about 10 days ago when Merrimack College women’s soccer defeated Vermont University, 3-1, in their opener.
It was head coach Gabe Mejail’s 500th career win, all on the Merrimack sidelines the last 39 seasons. He became the ninth coach in NCAA history to earn the 500-win milestone.
Mejail has led the Warriors to eight Northeast-10 regular season championships, six NE-10 Tournament titles, two ECAC titles and 11 trips to the NCAA Tournament — including an appearance in the Elite Eight in 1996.
Football referee classes begin
The Association of New England Football Officials (ANEFO) has just started conducting its annual certification course for those interested in officiating high school, prep school and youth football.
Registration was Mon., Aug. 29, but it’s not too late to join the classes at the Irish-American Club in Malden, which will continue over the next two months.
At the conclusion of the course an exam will be given. All those that pass will be certified.
For more info send an email to tjhooton@yahoo.com or call at 978-995-7156.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.