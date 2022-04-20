Hockey All-Stars Monday
Just to get out in front of any potential emails or texts, our Daily News Boys Hockey All-Star team will appear in Monday’s (4/25) section. My apologies for the lateness compared to our other winter all-star teams, things just got a tad hectic with the transition to spring sports. But, once the final hockey headshots role in, that will run Monday and we can finally salute the winter season goodbye until next year.
Watson leads Vikings
The Triton baseball team has faced some issues early this season trying to close out late leads, but that finally changed on Monday when Dylan Watson took care of business on the mound. The senior captain tossed a complete-game three-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead Triton to a 6-3 win over North Reading. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and two RBI for the Vikings (1-3).
Congrats also to first-year head coach Chris Lamothe on picking up his first win.
The next Paige
Former Daily News All-Star Paige Volpone of Newbury has started every game this spring for the UVA Wise women’s lacrosse team. The sophomore defender has also contributed offensively with two goals and two assists for the Cavaliers (5-9).
Daly to UMass Boston
Two-time Daily News basketball All-Star Nick Daly of Pentucket recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play at UMass Boston next winter. The 6-foot-5 forward led the area in scoring at 23.4 ppg this year and he also showed his offensive versatility with 47 3s.
Pentucket football duo commit
Pentucket saw two more of its seniors recently sign off to play football at the next level. Receiver Adam Payne will be playing next fall at Plymouth State, while lineman Noel Prouty will suit up for Nichols College. Prouty helped to lead an offensive line that saw Pentucket advance to the Division 5 state semifinals, while Payne caught 23 passes for 354 yards and 3 TDs.
Condon, too
Pentucket senior CJ Condon announced that he will be doing a post-graduate year at Bridgton Academy. In the fall, the receiver finished second in the area with 830 yards on 43 receptions with 6 TDs for the football team, while this winter he averaged 12.3 ppg for the basketball team.
