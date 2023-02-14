Latest MIAA Rankings
We’re only two weeks away from the start of the Massachusetts winter playoffs, and a handful of local teams are still fighting to qualify. The MIAA released its latest statewide power rankings on Tuesday, so lets take a look at where each of our local squads currently stands.
As a reminder, teams need to finish inside the top-32 in their division to qualify, or finish the regular season with a .500 record or better.
Boys Basketball
In Division 2, Newburyport (11-7) currently sits at No. 35, but has already qualified via the .500 rule. In Division 3, both Pentucket (6-9) and Triton (7-10) find themselves outside of the field at Nos. 49 and 53, respectively, and must win all of their remaining games to qualify with a .500 record. Finally, Georgetown (13-4) is safely in the Division 4 field at No. 13, while Amesbury (No. 47, 1-15) is on the outside looking in.
Girls Basketball
Newburyport (15-1) is the No. 5-ranked team in Division 2, while Pentucket (14-3) is right behind at No. 9. In Division 3, Triton (3-14) is trying to crawl its way in currently at No. 39, while in Division 4 Amesbury (1-17) still has a puncher’s chance at No. 38. Lastly, Georgetown (11-6) is sitting pretty at No. 5 in Division 5.
Boys Hockey
Thanks to a strong strength of schedule, Newburyport (9-8-2) comes in at No. 5 in Division 2. Triton (9-6-2) highlights the local contingent in Division 3 at No. 10, with Pentucket (8-9) trying to hold on to a playoff spot at No. 28. Then in Division 4, Amesbury (7-8) is safely in the field at No. 17.
Girls Hockey
Both of our local girls hockey teams are comfortably in the Division 1 field, with HPNA (10-5-2) coming in at No. 7 and Newburyport (7-8-1) at No. 19.
Two Pentucket NLIs
The Pentucket baseball team recently saw two of its own sign their National Letters of Intent to continue the sport in college. Trevor Kamuda has committed to Endicott, while Kyle Ventola will play at Clarkson.
Last spring, Ventola hit .328 for the Panthers while Kamuda was right behind batting .314.
Newburyport retains Haley
Newburyport High has announced that Shannon Haley will continue to be the school’s permanent field hockey coach moving forward. This fall, she was coaching under an interim tag and led the Clippers (16-4-2) to a CAL Kinney title and the Division 3 Semifinals.
Haley stepped in this year for Jessica Delacey, who missed the season while on maternity leave. In seven successful years with the program, Delacey posted a record of 53-49-12.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
