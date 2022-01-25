White gives update
Rowley’s Thomas White, a current junior at Phillips Andover, has been on a fast-track to be a first round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft for years. But, like many of his peers, he hasn’t made a college commitment yet.
In a recent article with the New England Baseball Journal, the top-ranked left-handed pitcher in the Class of 2023 gave an update.
“I don’t really know why I haven’t committed,” White said. “I don’t post much on social media as it is. I didn’t want to make a decision early. If I made a decision before my freshman year and changed my mind, that makes it tougher to decommit. It’s more difficult that way. I wanted time to think about what I wanted to do. Deciding as a freshman or sophomore didn’t make sense to me.”
Smart Sutton
Congrats to Pentucket senior football standout Will Sutton, who was just accepted to Bates College in the academic-rich NESCAC. This past fall, Sutton had 7 catches for 87 yards and was a top tackler on a Pentucket team that advanced to the Division 5 state semifinal.
Cammarota recognized
The New England Baseball Journal also came out with a list of its top first basemen in the area, and Governor’s Danny Cammarota was recognized. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Wake Forrest commit hit .400 for Governor’s last spring before having an excellent summer playing for Seacoast Baseball.
Power Ratings (Basketball)
The latest MIAA boys and girls basketball power ratings came out Friday night. On the boys side, Newburyport (7-4) came in at No. 52, Triton (5-6) at No. 56 and Pentucket (3-7) No. 57 in Division 3, while in Division 4 Georgetown (8-4) is No. 18 and Amesbury (8-3) is No. 24.
On the girls side, Newburyport (10-0) is No. 16 and Pentucket (7-2) is No. 19 in Division 2, Triton (8-5) is No. 22 in Division 3, Amesbury (9-3) is No. 8 in Division 4 and Georgetown (5-8) is No. 21 in Division 5.
Power Ratings (Hockey)
The latest MIAA hockey power ratings also came out Friday night. For the boys, Newburyport (5-5-1) is No. 12 in Division 2, Triton (3-8-0) is No. 21 and Pentucket (1-9) No. 35 in Division 3 and Amesbury (4-4) is No. 19 in Division 4.
On the girls side, Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover (3-3-2) is No. 12 while Newburyport (5-3-1) is No. 26 in Division 1.
