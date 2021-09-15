FLAHERTY, STEHLIN, WELCH INTERVIEW
Back in the 60s, 70s and 80s, there were no bigger rivals on the football field than Tom Flaherty, Jack Welch and Jim Stehlin. Today, there are no better group of friends.
Flaherty was the head coach at Pentucket (1963-81) and Milton Academy (1982-91) for almost 30 years, while Stehlin was at rival Newburyport and Welch was at Ipswich during the same time. All residents of Newburyport, the three competed for the Clippers head coaching position in 1964 — which eventually went to Stehlin — and then went on to have heated Cape Ann League battles for nearly three decades.
Flash forward to today, and the trio are best of friends.
And just recently, Flaherty’s son, Michael, got the three together for an interview on Story Corps — a program run by NPR. The three reminisce on the glory days, and recall stories you certainly want to hear over the course of the interview.
The following link is a long one, but will take you directly to it.
https://medium.com/@michael.william.flaherty/three-rival-high-school-football-coaches-120-plus-years-on-the-sidelines-and-the-joy-of-coaching-1786b9e8ec2a
COPPOLA CROSSES IN 15TH
In his first-ever collegiate race, junior Will Coppola of Groveland placed 15th out of 68 runners for St. Michael’s College at Saturday’s Shacklette Invitational. The former Pentucket standout completed the 8K course in 28:43.6.
FILETTI A STALWART
Newburyport’s Patrick Filetti has started all five games this fall as a senior defenseman for the Salem State men’s soccer team, including Saturday’s 5-0 win at Lesley. Going back to 2019 — as there was no 2020 season — he started all 17 games for the Vikings as well.
CAPTAINS CORNER REQUESTLocal High School coaches, or parents, please email me a photo of your captains — together as a group and preferably in their jerseys — to my email (kgaudette@newburyportnews.com) as soon as possible.
Some of you already have, but I’m still missing quite a few.
ASSIST TO PRATT
Senior forward Regan Pratt of Newburyport has two assists in the first two games of the season for the St. Anselm College women’s soccer team. Both contests went double-overtime, with the Hawks winning one and losing the other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.