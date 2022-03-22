Locals make Shriners
Congrats are in order to all who were selected to play in the 44th annual Shriners All-Star football game on June 17th at Bentley University. The game will have a local flavor to it, as Wesleyan commit Jack Lucido of Georgetown, Plymouth State commit Jake Richards of Georgetown (Whittier Tech) and Saint Anselm commit Lucas Stallard of Newburyport were all chosen to play.
Triton hockey awards
The Triton boys hockey team gave out its annual team awards at its recent end-of-season banquet. Senior co-captain and forward Cole Daniels was named MVP, fellow senior co-captain Cam Murray won the team’s Doug Foley Award and senior goalie Evan Piscitelli won the Coaches Award.
Also, junior defenseman Braeden McDonald and sophomore defenseman Jack Lindholm were named captain-elects for the 2022-23 season.
Smart Arnette
Former Daily News field hockey All-Star Meg Arnette of Merrimac (Pentucket Class of 2020) is a midfielder who just finished her freshman season at Endicott in the fall. In total, 18 Gulls on the team were honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as All-Academics for earning above a 3.0 GPA. However, Arnette was one of only two to earn Scholars of Distinction honors for achieving above a 3.9 GPA.
A Nursing major, Arnette finished her first semester with a 4.0 GPA.
Former Pentucket teammate Janet Dickens of Merrimac, a junior Bioengineering major, also made the All-Academic team.
Time change!
All runners and walkers are still welcome to join the Derek Hines Flag Day — Couch to 5K Program on Saturday mornings from March 26th through June 4th at the Fuller Field Track on Low Street in Newburyport. However, the start time has been moved up a half hour earlier to 8 a.m. — 9 a.m.
For more information, contact Chris Kealey at: christopher.kealey@gmail.com.
Buontempo already bashing
Framingham State freshman Jacob Buontempo of Newburyport was just honored by MASCAC baseball as the league’s Rookie of the Week last week. In two games, the former Daily News All-Star went 5-for-6 (.833) with two doubles, six RBI, five runs scored, two walks, a stolen base and a 1.167 slugging percentage in a doubleheader sweep of Westminster (PA) College while down at Myrtle Beach.
Buontempo, however, is not the Rams’ only local player. Rowley’s Sean Letarte is a sophomore reliever who’s made five appearances and has nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched, and Salisbury’s Cam Gilroy is a sophomore infielder who has a home run and seven RBI in six games.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
