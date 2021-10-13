Spreading Their Wings
Three local girls, forwards Holly Sullivan and Olivia Wilson and goalie Ella Puleo, came up big to lead their U14 North Shore Wings club hockey team to a tournament win at this past weekend’s Beast Series Columbus Day Shootout. After winning their first game 6-3, the Wings won their next three via a shootout to advance to the tournament finals.
They trailed 1-0 heading into the third period, but found the equalizing goal six minutes in before the flood gates opened to an eventual 5-1 win.
Thornton Running Wild
Former Pentucket football great Owen Thornton is off to a fantastic start to his post-grad year at the New Hampton School. The dual-threat back had 132 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards, an interception, a forced fumble and two TDs in a 28-0 win over the Kingswood-Oxford School two weeks ago.
And last week against Rhode Island’s Portsmouth Abbey School, he followed with four TDs on just eight carries in a 40-13 victory.
McCormick Makes Newburyport Proud
Congrats are in order to Newburyport’s Mike McCormick, who ran his best time in years at his 30th consecutive Boston Marathon on Monday. “The old legs rebelled, but they got me through,” joked the 63-year-old McCormick.
Pentucket 3rd
The Pentucket football team is certainly one of the better stories this fall. and after beating Newburyport 21-7 on Saturday to improve to 4-1, the Green and White are getting some much-deserved recognition for their strong play.
The latest MIAA football power rankings has Pentucket third in Division 5, trailing only North Reading (5-0) and Bishop Fenwick (4-1).
Amesbury (3-1) came in ranked 9th in Division 7.
Coppola Sets 8K Mark
Groveland’s Will Coppola set a new personal-best 8K time at last Saturday’s James Earley Invitational, finishing 40th in 27:31.32 to help the St. Michael’s College men’s cross country team take seventh overall out of 26 teams.
Solid Showing for Kohan
Former three-time Daily News Golfer of the Year Cael Kohan had a solid showing for Bryant at the UConn Invitational at the beginning of the month. The freshman fired a consecutive 77-78-80 to finish in a tie for 69th at 235 (+19) over the three-day tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.