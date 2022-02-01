Local football stars honored
The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) released its lists of the 26-person All-State football teams for each of its eight divisions, and a handful of local athletes were honored. In Division 5, both Pentucket QB/OLB Chase Dwight and Triton OL/DL Ashton Wonson made the exclusive group.
Dwight, our Daily News MVP, completed 117 of 200 passes (58.5%) for 1,779 yards and 10 touchdowns while also rushing for an area-high 686 yards and 12 more TDs. He also was named CAL Kinney Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 66 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Wonson, on the other hand, was named CAL Lineman of the Year after spearheading a Vikings team to its first league win in four years — among other accomplishments.
In Division 7, Amesbury’s Henry O’Neill (RB/DB) and Georgetown’s Jack Lucido (WR/DB) also made the team. O’Neill had 976 all-purpose yards and 7 total TDs for CAL-champion Amesbury despite missing two games, while Lucido shattered area records with 78 receptions, 1,378 yards and 11 TDs for the Royals.
Amesbury’s Drew MacDonald (QB/DB) and Luke Arsenault (RB/DB), as well as Georgetown’s Anthony Plumb (QB), were all named Honorable Mention in Division 7.
Francis headed to Super Bowl
Looking for a rooting interest for the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks? Well, the Bengals have a local tie that may sway your allegiance.
Former Newburyport football captain and Daily News Boys Lacrosse All-Decade member Sam Francis is, on paper, a data analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals. However, in practice, the former Bates lacrosse standout (Class of ‘17) is basically the franchise’s only analytics employee, and he’s quickly climbed the team’s ranks in terms of trust. Before most, if not all plays, he’s in the ear of Bengals head coach Zach Taylor relaying key information.
“I don’t want to say his value has grown, but it has because I’ve got a high degree of trust with the information he’s giving me, how he gives it to me,” said Taylor in an ESPN feature story on Francis written by Ben Baby in November. “So his role has kind of grown each year, really.”
Vinatieri back in Mass.
A.J. Vinatieri, son of legendary Patriots kicker and the NFL’s all-time leading scorer, Adam Vinatieri, just announced his commitment to the UMass Amherst football program. The five-star kicker prospect chose the Minutemen over offers from LSU and Indiana.
