Lucido an MBCA All-Star
Georgetown’s Carter Lucido was selected to play in the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association sophomore All-Star game, which took place Friday night. The lefty went into the summer on a high note, pitching a scoreless inning.
And the All-Star nod was certainly a well-deserved honor.
Lucido was the ace that helped lead the Royals to the Division 5 state semifinals this spring, posting a 6-1 record on the mound with a 1.52 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 55.1 innings pitched. He also showed his prowess at the plate, hitting .366 with a home run, 18 runs scored and a team-high 22 RBI.
Greenler commits to Georgia
From a current Georgetown baseball star to one of the past, Kyle Greenler just wrapped up an outstanding redshirt-junior year at Division 1 Elon University. He made a team-high 24 appearances out of the bullpen and posted a 4-2 record with a 2.93 ERA, a team-high 4 saves and 38 strikeouts in 40.0 innings pitched.
And despite graduating from Elon this spring, Greenler still has one year of college eligibility left. He will use that year to pitch in the SEC at Division 1 Georgia, where he just committed to last week.
Borelli playing in NECBL
Salisbury’s Mike Borelli is one of many local college kids playing some summer league baseball. After a successful junior season at St. Anselm, he is through nine games this summer with the Winnipesaukee Muskrats in the prestigious New England College Baseball League.
This spring, Borelli played in all 41 games for the Hawks and hit .325 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI, a .649 slugging percentage and a 1.049 OPS.
Summer XC Series returning
The Maudslay Summer Cross Country Series will begin on Thursday, June 30 and continue every Thursday evening until Aug. 18 with the exception of Aug. 3. There will be two races of 1.5 miles and 3.0 miles on the Travis Landreth XC course beginning at 6:30 p.m., with a mutual start time for both races. There is no fee for the races with donations accepted to defray the cost of ribbons, tshirts, and park expenses. Every participant 14 and under will receive a ribbon.
Everyone running four races in the series will also receive a T-shirt.
For any questions, please email Don Hennigar at dshennigar@gmail.com.
Fortuna in Future’s League
Newburyport’s Zach Fortuna is pitching this summer with the Pittsfield Suns in the Future’s Collegiate Baseball League. He’s made two appearances so far and has three strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched.
As a sophomore at UMass Lowell this spring, he made 11 appearances and had a .246 batting average against.
