McCormack with Giants
Former three-sport Newburyport High star Mike McCormack (Class of 2004) is entering his second season working in player development for the San Francisco Giants. After 13 “terrific” years coaching at the collegiate level, primarily as an assistant at Brown University for nine years, McCormack got the opportunity to transition to professional baseball.
“I couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity,” said McCormack, who played for legendary local names like Bill Pettingell and Legion skippers Mike Quinn and Tim Southall. “I absolutely loved my time as a college coach, but we’re thrilled this is where life took us.”
McCormack is now stationed out in Arizona with his wife, Kelly, and their daughter, Carwyn. And, as fate would have it, last year a tiny slice of home arrived when the Giants selected Amesbury’s Jared Dupere in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
“I would never be here without the continuous support of my family and friends and people from home,” said McCormack. “That will never be lost on me.”
O’Connor on fire!
Amesbury’s Flannery O’Connor, a sophomore on the Framingham State basketball team, just won her second straight MASCAC Player of the Week award and fourth of the season. In three games last week, all wins for the Rams (17-3), she averaged 18.7 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor.
O’Connor is now averaging a team-high 17.8 ppg.
D’Arcangelo commits
Congrats to Amesbury senior Tony D’Arcangelo, who just committed to the Southern Connecticut State football team. The tri-captain and standout lineman on both sides of the ball helped Amesbury win a CAL championship this fall and make it to the Division 7 quarterfinals.
Elliot honored
The New England Baseball Journal came out with a list of its top shortstops in the area, and Governor’s Colin Elliot was among them. A two-sport captain (also hockey), the Andover native hit .450 last spring with a .500 on-base percentage while also being a top pitcher in the league with a 2.21 ERA.
ITBR Registration
Players that either live in or attend school in Newburyport are invited to register for the upcoming ITBR baseball season. Registration for 13 and 14-year-old players is ongoing, and games will begin late April. The registration Fee is $270.
To register, contact either Mike Quinn (post150baseball@gmail.com), Mike Enes (menes_jr@esacareers.com) or Mark Menery (mmenery@gmail.com).
