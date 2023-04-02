Revenge for Newburyport lax
The Newburyport boys lacrosse team has waited 10 long months to get back out on the field.
And as it turned out, the Clippers got to start their 2023 campaign by earning a little revenge.
After an upsetting and somewhat unexpected loss to Swampscott in the first round of the Division 3 state tournament last year, Newburyport traveled down to open its season against the Big Blue on Saturday. This time, though, things went a lot smoother for the Clippers, who picked up their first win of the spring with a rather dominant 14-1 victory.
Offensively, Zach McHugh led the way with 3 goals and 4 assists, Eli Sirota had three goals and Oliver Pons had 2 goals and 2 assists. Returning Daily News MVP and University of Albany commit Jack Hadden also scored twice, and the Clippers got goals from Colin Fuller, Owen Kreuz, Ryan Philbin and Colby Arel.
In net, it was Chris Salvatore (4 saves) and Brendan Grossman (2 saves) splitting time.
Eiserman breaks USA Development Team record
Newburyport’s Cole Eiserman has continued to prove that he’s a guy who’ll hear his name called very early in the 2024 NHL Draft.
The 6-foot, 190-pound forward is playing for the USA National Development Team, and just broke the storied program’s all-time record for goals scored in a season for a U17 player. Eiserman, who is still only just 16 years old and won’t turn 17 until August, has now scored 59 goals playing between the USNDT’s U17 and U18 teams, which broke the previous record of 54 held by current Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield.
Eiserman has 43 goals and 29 assists in 42 games with the U17 team, and 16 goals and 4 assists in 11 games with the U18 team.
The latest 2024 NHL mock draft published by Lines.com on March 18 had Eiserman going No. 2 overall to the Seattle Kraken.
Wonson commits to UNE
One of the area’s top lineman the past two seasons has found a college home.
Triton’s Ashton Wonson announced that he’s committed to the football program at the University of New England. The two-time Daily News All-Star and CAL Kinney Lineman of the Year helped lead the Vikings to a share of the CAL Kinney title this season, and showed that he can be dominant on both sides of the ball.
Wonson was also our Daily News Wrestling MVP this winter who posted an 85-15 career record.
Captains Corner
The spring sports season is here, and The Daily News still wants to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
