Miles joins Hadden as NHS captain
The Newburyport Gridiron twitter page announced that senior Ryan Miles will serve as a captain of the football team this fall, joining felling senior Jack Hadden in that role. Miles was listed as a wide receiver/defensive back last year who caught three passes for 33 yards.
Newburyport Gridiron said of the decision: "Ryan has been dedicated in the weightroom, the offseason and in the classroom at getting himself and others around him better. He’s both a school and community leader, a scholar-athlete and an example of the standard we strive for in our program."
O'Leary on the board!
Congrats to Byfield's Peyton O'Leary, who caught his first collegiate pass on Saturday after hauling in a 4-yarder in Michigan's 51-7 win over Colorado State. The former Governor's Academy star and walk-on for the Wolverines had been getting rave preseason reviews from teammates and Coach Jim Harbaugh, and has earned himself a role in the offense.
Hard work pays off.
Newburyport Gridiron 5K results
The 1st annual Newburyport Gridiron 5K run/walk to support the high school football team was a huge hit over the weekend. The race was won by Gregory Putnam in 17 minutes flat, and he was followed by Newburyport 14-year-old Cormac Barry in second (19:05). Fellow Newburyport native Joe Gurczak had a solid showing finishing in 10th place (22:28).
On the women's side, Newburyport's own Kelly Bradbury won with a time of 21:45. She was followed by North Reading's Shea Campbell in second (21:52) and Salisbury's Stacey Harrison in third (22:39).
Local Jumbos
Keep an eye on a couple of local names for the Tufts football team this fall. Graham Archer is a 6-foot-3 freshman linebacker from Georgetown who is a Phillips Andover product, and Peter Wiehe is a 6-5 freshman offensive lineman from Newburyport who played his high school football at St. John's Prep.
The Jumbos don't start their season until Sept. 17 when they welcome in Trinity College.
Captains Corner
With the fall sports season underway, the Newburyport Daily News wants to continue to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents of the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
